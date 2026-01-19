ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue

As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House (Cover Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House (Cover Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

Before he became the President of the United States, Donald Trump had been an entrepreneur for decades, with many of his ventures going bankrupt. But in the first year of his second term, Trump's family members have enjoyed hefty returns on investments, often thanks to his policies. The recent purchases of municipal and corporate bonds by U.S. President Donald Trump between mid-November and late December have sparked concerns of conflict of interest yet again. Disclosures show that in the transaction amounting to $100 million, the president bought $2 million in Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery, days after the announcement of a mega $82.7 billion deal for the merger of the two companies. While the White House has denied Trump's direct influence in the purchase, experts have flagged the issue as the president had previously stated that he would be personally "involved" in the deal between the media giants. 

Photo illustration of a smartphone displaying the logo of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in front of a blurred red Netflix logo (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)
Photo illustration of a smartphone displaying the logo of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in front of a blurred red Netflix logo (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)

According to a financial disclosure from the White House, which is required by the Office of Government Ethics, a total of 191 financial transactions were made by the president, including two sales. According to Reuters, the list included two purchases of Netflix bonds and two purchases of Discovery Communications bonds, individually valued at between $250,001 and $500,000. What's concerning is the timing of the two transactions and Trump's past comments. Records show Trump bought the bonds between 12 December and 16 December, a little more than a week after Netflix agreed to buy WDB in a deal.

The deal is currently subject to regulatory clearance, and Trump has directly inserted himself into the matter. “They have a very big market share. When they have Warner Bros, that share goes up a lot. So, I don’t know. That’s going to be for some economists to tell, and also – and I’ll be involved in that decision too. But they have a very big market share," Trump told reporters on 7 December, a couple of days before the deal was announced and five days before he purchased Netflix and WBD bonds, as per CNN.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch
U.S. President Donald Trump talking to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

“This sets up the potential for a conflict of interest due to his involvement in regulatory oversight of the deal. The president should be making decisions prioritizing the interests of the public solely," the senior director of leadership ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, Ann Skeet, told CNN. Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush and a University of Minnesota Law professor, told CNN that, “This is just one more investment that might very well conflict with his official duties, but by no means is it the most serious.” He explained that it is unprecedented, as every other president has actively avoided conflict of interest even though "the conflict of interest statute doesn’t apply to the president." 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Alex Wong)
The White House (Image Source: Getty Images/ Photo by Photo by Alex Wong)

A White House official told CNN that Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions, and the president doesn't directly take part in the transactions. “All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000,” the White House said. The official added that neither the president nor any member of his family has "any ability" to "direct, influence, or provide any input" regarding how or when the investments are bought or sold.  "All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers," the statement added.

More on Market Realist:

Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil

Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home

New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
8 hours ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
13 hours ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
3 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
3 days ago
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
4 days ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
4 days ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
5 days ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
5 days ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
5 days ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
6 days ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
6 days ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
6 days ago