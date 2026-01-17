Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home

This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.

America’s affordability crisis can be best represented by the housing market, which has not been in the best shape for several months now. One of the major challenges that the Donald Trump administration has struggled to deal with so far is people’s inability to buy new homes. The President’s top economic advisor recently said that the administration was looking at ways to ease the pain for first-time buyers, one of which could be allowing them to use their 401(k) funds for a down payment.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

There has been a marked drop in the number of people who can afford to buy a new home of late. This is due to a number of reasons, including high mortgage rates, high costs, and low supply. Allowing buyers to use their 401(k) funds to make a down payment would benefit many. The provision is already in place with the IRA funds, but premature withdrawals from 401(k)s usually come with a penalty.

As per National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, the administration is looking for ways to do away with the penalty structure if one wants to withdraw money to pay for the down payment of a new home. "We've got a whole bunch of policies that are going to help people do that," he said as per Fox News. "The one you didn't mention that we're also talking about, and the president will put the final plan out in Davos next week, I'll be flying up there with him, is that we're going to allow people to take money out of their 401(k)s and use that for a down payment."

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. (Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

This is not the only solution that the Trump administration has been looking into in order to make buying houses more affordable for Americans. The President has been pushing the Fed to lower mortgage rates significantly for several weeks now. He also instructed his representatives to purchase $200 billion worth of mortgage bonds in order to drive the rates down.

The 401(k) funds can come in handy in this regard as well, but there are concerns about whether such a decision would hurt someone financially when they’re retired. Hassett believed that would not be the case. "What you have to do is come up with a way, so a simple way."

Representative image of a house on sale. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams)

"We're still talking about the mechanics of it, but suppose that you put 10% down on a home, and then you take 10% of the equity of the home, and put it in as an asset in your 401(k), then your 401(k) will grow over time," he explained. "As the value of your house grows, you'll be healthy, have more money for retirement, and you'll have solved the liquidity constraint problem and got yourself a house early in life."

