Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows

The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.

The list of top donors to President Donald Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc. during the first year of his second term included artificial intelligence/tech CEOs, medical executives, and a board member of TikTok's parent company. Each of the high-profile donors made millions in contributions, and most of them made their first significant political donation this year, according to an analysis of Federal Election Commission records conducted by NBC News.

As per the report, a dozen donors contributed at least $1 million to the super PAC in late 2024 and 2025, surpassing any federal political donations they had ever given to others previously. The list included prominent business leaders like OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Palantir CEO Alexander Karp, General Atlantic CEO William Ford, who is on the board of TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and two co-owners of Extremity Care LLC, a medical supply company in Pennsylvania.

Starting with Brockman, federal campaign finance records show that he gave $12.5 million to the Trump super PAC in September, and his wife Anna contributed the same amount on the same day as well. Brockman's donation alone made him one of the top donors to the super PAC in 2025. His company, OpenAI, is at the center of the AI boom in the U.S., and the development of AI has been a major focus for the Trump administration. It has announced new AI infrastructure investments, and the president recently signed an executive order aimed at superseding individual state AI policies.

Another prominent name in the tech and AI development space, the CEO, Palantir’s CEO, Alexander Karp, made a $1 million donation to MAGA Inc. in December 2024. Plantir has long served as a government contractor, and recently it won a $30 million Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract for an operating system tracking and managing deportations, and for “near real-time visibility” on those who “self-deport.”

One more significant donation came from the CEO of equity firm General Atlantic, Willian Ford, who contributed $1.25 million to MAGA Inc., a few days before Trump took office. Last year, Trump made great efforts to help negotiate an agreement between ByteDance and a consortium of American investors to keep TikTok in the U.S. as a U.S.-owned venture amid privacy concerns and potential misuse of data. The company signed a deal to sell its U.S. entity in a joint venture majority-controlled by American investors last month.

Apart from the tech moguls, a handful of medical executives also became new donors to the super PAC. Two co-owners of Extremity Care LLC, a medical supply company in Pennsylvania, each donated $2.5 million to MAGA Inc. in February, amid debate over how Medicare covers wound care and special bandages, and The New York Times reported that one co-founder of Extremity Care, Oliver Burckhardt, spoke to the president, a month before the administration delayed new regulations limiting coverage for those bandages.

At the same time, NBC News noted that the concept of presidential megadonors having professional or personal business in front of the administration is not new, and MAGA Inc., as a super PAC, had to disclose its donors, but nonprofit groups that supported past presidential administrations did not need to do so. The publication cited the example of the nonprofit, Building Back Together, that brought in almost $41 million in 2021 for the new Biden administration as it was formulating sweeping legislation on Covid relief, taxes, infrastructure, and more.

