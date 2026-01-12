ECONOMY & WORK
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier

The President spoke to the head of another country during the interview and criticized Joe Biden.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)
US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

Donald Trump’s relationship with the American media is quite interesting. There are some publications that he trusts and likes, Fox News being first on that list. And then, there are some that he considers the plague, such as major publications like CNN, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and BBC, to name a few. However, that doesn’t mean that he and his aides won’t spare a few hours of their time for an interview with these publications.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

One of the best examples of this love-hate relationship is The New York Times situation. Last year, the President slapped a massive $15 billion lawsuit against the publication and four of its journalists for defamation and libel. The case is still ongoing in the American judiciary, but that has not stopped Trump from sitting down with the Times recently and giving them an all-encompassing two-hour interview, as per a report in Business Insider.

This is a trend that his aides have followed as well. The report also states that key Trump advisor Stephen Miller appeared on an interview on CNN with Jake Tapper. The President also spoke to The Wall Street Journal recently about a health and fitness story. He is currently suing that publication as well. All he needs to do now is sit down with the BBC, and that will make it three interviews with publications he has sued.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The mainstream media has long been a target of the President, ever since he rose to power in his first term. Everyone has been accustomed to Trump calling these publications names like “fake news.” He has even gone as far as to prevent certain publications from entering Oval Office events in the past. However, the current New York Times interview left a lot of people surprised, given the size of the lawsuit against them.

In the interview, Trump gave the Times reporters a tour of the White House as he spoke about his second term as President so far. However, during the interview, he had to discharge certain Presidential responsibilities, one of which was an off-the-record call with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. At the time, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had joined him.

While the President has been threatening to take a similar action in Colombia as he did in Venezuela, the Times reported that the call ended in an amicable tone with Trump dictating a Truth Social post. “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” he said. He then asked the reporter, “Do you think Biden could do that?”

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

Trump criticized Biden later on in the interview as well, as he said that the former President was one of the worst people to have ever taken charge of the country’s government.

“I think Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to old people,” he said.

Trump vows to restore the 'American dream' with his latest move and make homes affordable

While Venezuela's oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset

Trump says Americans will no longer be 'ripped off' by credit card companies under his latest move

