ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries

Troops from several European nations are currently deployed in Greenland at the moment.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Nash-Pool)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Nash-Pool)

US President Donald Trump has recently rekindled his desire to take control of Greenland, and anyone who might not be on his side could pay a heavy price. Trump said that he would not hesitate to slap tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland annexation plan, including the US’s allies in NATO. After what happened in Venezuela, world leaders are taking the President’s threats a lot more seriously. However, few have shown signs of pushback to his ambitions.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

After Trump’s repeated threats, troops from several NATO countries have landed on the Arctic island, including France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and others. The idea is that these troops would make it a lot harder for Trump to make the decision to launch a full-scale military operation in Greenland. It’s safe to say that the US would seriously damage relations with all of its European allies if it went ahead with it at the moment.

Greenland belongs to Denmark currently, and even the residents of the island have strongly protested against any kind of US occupation. Trump, of course, couldn’t care less. He believes that Greenland is crucial for his country’s national security, as the territory is critical to the “Golden Dome” defense system his administration is developing, according to a report. The countries that have deployed troops are clearly against the idea, and Trump has gone back to threatening his own allies with tariffs.

Protesters with Greenland flags gather for a protest titled Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders outside the United States embassy (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)
Protesters with Greenland flags gather for a protest. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said at a health roundtable at the White House. The President’s main concern is the presence of Russian and Chinese vessels in the area, which he sees as a direct threat to the United States. Having those forces take control of Greenland would be “unacceptable.”

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Cheng Xin
Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Cheng Xin

Denmark, on the other hand, has acted maturely in this scenario, stating that it was open to the US having a larger military presence on the island, but warning it against crossing certain lines. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have already held talks with Danish officials about the matter. A working group to address a wide range of issues related to Greenland will be set up shortly.

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) stand with Col. Susan Meyers (L), commander of the US military's Pituffik Space Base, as they tour the base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jim Watson)
US Vice President JD Vance with his wife and military personnel in Greenland. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jim Watson)

"We agreed that it makes sense to try to sit down on a high level to explore whether there are possibilities to accommodate the concerns of the president while we, at the same time, respect the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark," the Danish FM said.

Meanwhile, various sources have pointed out that there already exists a treaty between the U.S. and Denmark regarding Greenland and that the U.S. can technically expand its military base in Greenland without having to take control over the country and its existing population. But the Trump administration is not willing to revive what already exists. 

More on Market Realist

Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed

Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home

Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
ECONOMY & WORK
Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries
Troops from several European nations are currently deployed in Greenland at the moment.
2 hours ago
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
ECONOMY & WORK
New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want
Over half of the American population polled does not believe that Trump is prioritizing the right issues.
2 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant drops to his knees after losing trip by a small margin
Drew Carey had his jaw drop in shock after the heartbreaking loss.
6 hours ago
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s bold 401(k) idea could change how Americans buy their first home
This will come as a relief to many Americans, but it could have consequences post-retirement.
10 hours ago
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'
The company did not specify what the water was contaminated with or how many it affected.
10 hours ago
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
"This week's regular edition BR ended with only one win on Thursday," a fan reacted.
18 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
1 day ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
1 day ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
1 day ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
2 days ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
2 days ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
2 days ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
2 days ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
2 days ago
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
"We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us," Trump had stated earlier.
2 days ago