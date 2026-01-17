ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed

SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
PUBLISHED 49 MINUTES AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

There has been no Supreme Court ruling regarding Trump's tariffs, causing uncertainty among financial markets and companies. Reuters reported that SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting, but it does not disclose in advance which cases will be taken up. A serious dispute over presidential authority and the Supreme Court's willingness to restrict executive power has been sparked by the 'reciprocal tariffs'. 

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

Trump imposed high tariffs on many trading partners after taking office again in January 2025, which caused disastrous repercussions. Trump warned that a decision might have dire repercussions for the US economy before the Supreme Court's decision, saying, "WE'RE SCREWED." Recently, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told The Economist that the Trump administration has chalked out a 'Plan B' in case the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs. He explained that there are precedents for litigation concerning the harbor maintenance fee in the United States, managed by the Court of International Trade. If courts overturn current practices, they may influence the replacement process. 

Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” the U.S. is charging other countries are on display at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 2, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)
Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Alex Wong)

Businesses fear a complicated patchwork of tariff legislation if a new system is introduced, which is a valid concern. The aim is to ensure continuity in the tariff structure, maintaining existing agreements with various countries. Greer stated that the president has utilized the IEEPA for flexibility, while other significant tariff authorities, such as Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, remain unaffected by the ongoing litigation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury confidently stated that it possesses sufficient funds, approximately $774 billion, to cover any tariff refunds should the Supreme Court rule against the Trump administration. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that any repayments would likely be disbursed over several weeks to a year, with projected cash balances reaching around $850 billion by the end of March 2026, Reuters reported. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

CNBC reported that Trump touted his policies and tariffs have significantly impacted the country's economic status, contributing to its wealth and financial stability. He argued that tariffs have historically been used against the U.S. by other nations and are necessary for negotiating fair trade deals. He also elaborated that without tariffs, the U.S. risks becoming a third-world country. Additionally, the president claimed to have resolved various international conflicts through the threat of tariffs, highlighting their importance for national security and economic prosperity.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

While addressing employees at a Ford facility in Detroit this month, Trump revealed that "tariffs" was his favorite word. "I told people I said tariff is my favorite word. I said my favorite word of every word is tariff. I've loved it for 40 years," he said. He asserted that recent tariffs have bolstered investments and military sales, contradicted predictions of economic detriment, and contributed to a budget deficit reduction. While Trump continues to boast about the achievements induced by his trade policies, global businesses wait in anticipation to get some relief in the form of compensation in case the Supreme Court holds the president responsible for economic chaos. 

More on Market Realist 

Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025

Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling

Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed
SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.
49 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 and a trip to Morocco after failing to guess a familiar phrase
"This week's regular edition BR ended with only one win on Thursday," a fan reacted.
7 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant wins a car thanks to Drew Carey's 'trick'
Fans of the show caught on to the trick the host was talking about, although he didn't reveal it.
18 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant somehow wins a car with an unlikely digit choice
At one point, it seemed like the contestant would fail to win the car.
18 hours ago
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning to buy a home in 2026? This new housing report has an interesting update
Experts expect buyers and sellers to find common ground while negotiating in 2026.
21 hours ago
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
ECONOMY & WORK
Why are more Americans filing for bankruptcy? New report paints a worrying picture.
Individual and bankruptcy filings have been on the up towards a return to pre-COVID levels.
1 day ago
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford worker who confronted Trump and was suspended gets over $800,000 in donations
One GoFundMe page raised over $480,920 for the Ford employee within 24 hours, while another raised over $330,055.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends bonus round dry spell by solving $40,000 puzzle
"Iceland? I am jealous!!! Oh, yeah, I'm jealous of the $40k, too, LOL. Gr8 solve, Mat!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried about K-shaped economy? Big banks say it's not even real and that the US is okay
Despite widespread economic concerns, big banks who posted big profits remain bullish.
1 day ago
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
ECONOMY & WORK
Shopper shares clever hack that can save you big at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods
One simply has to look at the number on the product tag to gauge its quality.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip worth $10,000 as excited studio audience chants 'soup!'
The contestant was quite nervous towards the end but played the game perfectly.
1 day ago
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
WALMART
Retailers including Walmart and Target can now decline your credit card — key details revealed
The retailers were part of a group that sued banks and credit card companies two decades ago.
1 day ago
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected
The President signed an executive order about the name change back in September.
1 day ago
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo is struggling after laying off 5,600 workers — and paying millions in severance
The company laid off more than 5,500 employees and that affected its income for the year.
2 days ago
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says it's good Ford can't hire enough workers — says 'robots are going to be a factor'
"We're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us," Trump had stated earlier.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to guess easy phrase — loses out on $45,000 and a trip
"He almost had it, that was so close," an upset fan said about the disappointing loss.
2 days ago
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
2 days ago
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
ECONOMY & WORK
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
AI is making online shopping easier, but it’s also helping scammers steal more money.
2 days ago
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
The trend in investors selling US stocks and diversifying in European stocks is growing.
2 days ago