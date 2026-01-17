Supreme Court holds off ruling on Trump's tariffs till Tuesday - key details revealed

SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting.

There has been no Supreme Court ruling regarding Trump's tariffs, causing uncertainty among financial markets and companies. Reuters reported that SCOTUS announced on its website that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday during a scheduled sitting, but it does not disclose in advance which cases will be taken up. A serious dispute over presidential authority and the Supreme Court's willingness to restrict executive power has been sparked by the 'reciprocal tariffs'.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

Trump imposed high tariffs on many trading partners after taking office again in January 2025, which caused disastrous repercussions. Trump warned that a decision might have dire repercussions for the US economy before the Supreme Court's decision, saying, "WE'RE SCREWED." Recently, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told The Economist that the Trump administration has chalked out a 'Plan B' in case the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs. He explained that there are precedents for litigation concerning the harbor maintenance fee in the United States, managed by the Court of International Trade. If courts overturn current practices, they may influence the replacement process.

Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Alex Wong)

Businesses fear a complicated patchwork of tariff legislation if a new system is introduced, which is a valid concern. The aim is to ensure continuity in the tariff structure, maintaining existing agreements with various countries. Greer stated that the president has utilized the IEEPA for flexibility, while other significant tariff authorities, such as Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, remain unaffected by the ongoing litigation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury confidently stated that it possesses sufficient funds, approximately $774 billion, to cover any tariff refunds should the Supreme Court rule against the Trump administration. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that any repayments would likely be disbursed over several weeks to a year, with projected cash balances reaching around $850 billion by the end of March 2026, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

CNBC reported that Trump touted his policies and tariffs have significantly impacted the country's economic status, contributing to its wealth and financial stability. He argued that tariffs have historically been used against the U.S. by other nations and are necessary for negotiating fair trade deals. He also elaborated that without tariffs, the U.S. risks becoming a third-world country. Additionally, the president claimed to have resolved various international conflicts through the threat of tariffs, highlighting their importance for national security and economic prosperity.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

While addressing employees at a Ford facility in Detroit this month, Trump revealed that "tariffs" was his favorite word. "I told people I said tariff is my favorite word. I said my favorite word of every word is tariff. I've loved it for 40 years," he said. He asserted that recent tariffs have bolstered investments and military sales, contradicted predictions of economic detriment, and contributed to a budget deficit reduction. While Trump continues to boast about the achievements induced by his trade policies, global businesses wait in anticipation to get some relief in the form of compensation in case the Supreme Court holds the president responsible for economic chaos.

More on Market Realist

Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025

Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling

Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis