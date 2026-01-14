ECONOMY & WORK
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'

US President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)
As US President Donald Trump faced flak over the impact of his tariffs on the U.S. economy, he claimed that the revenue generated from them could be spent on $2,000 payouts for Americans. Over the past couple of months, Trump has made different announcements about the stimulus checks, even as his tariffs face legal scrutiny. However, the President has seemingly forgotten that he has made such statements about the payouts.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during a Cabinet meeting (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

According to a report in Mediaite, Trump asked when he promised such a thing when pressed on the $2,000 checks matter by reporters. An audio recording of the moment was posted on X. “You promised $2,000 checks to Americans based off of your tariff revenues,” one of the reporters could be heard asking. “I did do that? When did I do that?” the President was heard asking in response to the question.

He then went on about how he was able to give checks to military personnel. He said, “Yeah, I’m thinking — well, I did $1,776 for the military.” The President was then asked again about the $2,000 checks for American citizens. “Well, I am going to — the tariff money is so substantial that’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime, I would say toward the end of the year,” he responded.

You can hear the audio here

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

If what Trump said were true, it would be great news for millions of Americans during the 2026 holiday season. People are already finding it tough to make ends meet, and some extra cash would be a welcome relief. The problem, however, lies in whether the President will be able to keep his promise to every single American. His recent comments do not instil a lot of confidence among the people.

Trump said that the $1,776 checks he paid to military personnel came from tariff revenue, but as per the report, that is not the case. That money came from reconciliation funds that would have been used to subsidize housing allowances for those in service. These funds were allocated by Congress for that purpose. The President’s aides remained confident in their promises.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Top economic adviser Kevin Hassett believed that Trump would bring a proposal to Congress in order to legalize the $2,000 checks. However, it might not come from tariff money as far as Hassett was concerned. It might be a part of it, but there were other sources from which the money could be drawn. “But in the end, we get taxes, we get tariffs, we get revenue from lots of places, and then Congress decides how to spend those monies, that’s in appropriation. This would have to be money that’s an appropriation,” he explained.

