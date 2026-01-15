ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem

As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
U.S President Donald Trump(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S President Donald Trump(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The United States could end up paying $700 billion to acquire Greenland, as President Donald Trump has set his eyes on the territory.  The estimate was generated by scholars and former U.S. officials as a part of Trump's plan to buy the 800,000-square-mile island as a strategic buffer in the Arctic against America’s top adversaries, Russia and China. However, while the administration may be willing to spend the hefty amount, only 1 in 5 Americans is in support of the move, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll

Multi-coloured traditional Greenlandic homes (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Leon Neal)
Multi-coloured traditional Greenlandic homes (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Leon Neal)

Greenland is being viewed as a strategic piece of territory with global warming uncovering new shipping routes in the Arctic, which are challenged by Russia and mineral deposits on the island.  Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly been tasked with developing a proposal to purchase Greenland, and his proposal will be tabled before the president in the coming weeks, according to NBC News. Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are scheduled to meet with the officials from Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday. While the publication reported that the estimated cost of buying the Danish Kingdom territory could be $700 billion, Reuters, citing sources with knowledge on the matter, previously reported that the administration was looking into paying the 57,000 Greenlanders a sum between $10,000 and $100,000 each to convince them to secede from Denmark and join the U.S.

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) stand with Col. Susan Meyers (L), commander of the US military's Pituffik Space Base, as they tour the base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jim Watson)
US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) stand with Col. Susan Meyers (L), commander of the US military's Pituffik Space Base, as they tour the base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jim Watson)

The tactic is among various plans - including the potential use of the U.S. military - that are being considered by the U.S. However, the publication's joint poll with Ipsos found that nearly 47% Americans don't approve of the U.S. efforts to gain control of the mineral-rich territory, and only 17% were sure that it was a good move. About 71% of Americans, including nine in ten Democrats and six in 10 Republicans, said using military force to take control of Greenland was a "bad idea". Another 66% expressed concerns over the U.S. damaging the NATO alliance and relations with Europe, due to the move. 

Protesters with Greenland flags gather for a protest titled Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders outside the United States embassy (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)
Protesters with Greenland flags gather for a protest titled Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders outside the United States embassy (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen)

In response to the findings of the poll, the deputy White House press secretary said that the president is “always generating creative ideas to bolster national security” and reiterated Trump’s claim that Greenland faces threats from Russia and China, The Independent reported. “Many of this President’s predecessors recognized the strategic logic of acquiring Greenland, but only President Trump has had the courage to pursue this idea seriously,” Kelly said in a statement to the publication. She claimed that the president believes NATO will become "far more formidable" with Greenland under U.S. control. 

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal)
Jens-Frederik Nielsen the Prime Minister of Greenland (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Leon Neal)

On the other hand, authorities in Copenhagen and Nuuk have insisted that Greenland is not up for sale. "Enough is enough. No more fantasies about annexation," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, after President Trump announced that the U.S. absolutely needed to acquire the island. Similar words were shared by Jess Berthelsen, chair of Greenland's national trade union, to The Guardian. “We are not for sale, and we will not be annexed,” Berthelsen told the publication.

More on Market Realist:

While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset

Trump’s decision to rename the Department of Defense could cost more than expected

Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
4 hours ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
11 hours ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
1 day ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
1 day ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
1 day ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
2 days ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
2 days ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
5 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
6 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
6 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
6 days ago