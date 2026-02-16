ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news

While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a woman walking past a dealership of Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD (Image source: Getty Iamges/Photo by Sean Gallup)
Representative image of a woman walking past a dealership of Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD (Image source: Getty Iamges/Photo by Sean Gallup)

Chinese automakers may put cars in American dealerships sooner than expected, according to industry experts. Leading Chinese car companies are pushing foreign expansion by setting up factories all across Europe, and they now have their eye on the U.S., one of the largest markets in the world. Since Chinese cars currently attract hefty tariffs, automakers are looking to set up shop inside the country, a move the Trump administration is seemingly welcoming. 

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

According to experts, U.S.-made Chinese cars could hit showrooms as soon as the next five to ten years. “The ambition is there,” Lei Xing, an independent auto analyst and former chief editor of China Automotive Review magazine, told CNN. He shared that multiple Chinese automakers have expressed "readiness to come to the US, to build in the US," a move that will be widely beneficial for American buyers, as it would mean greater competition, wider variety, and lower prices, especially for electric vehicles. China produced one-third of all cars worldwide last year, with over 8 million of those exported, as per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Furthermore, Chinese automaker BYD overtook Tesla last year to become the largest electric car company in the world, and this week it overtook Ford in global sales as well. 

The new BYD Han is displayed on the BYD booth at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Richard Bord)
The new BYD Han is displayed on the BYD booth at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Richard Bord)

Thus, the entry of Chinese auto players could put pressure on the profits of the American car makers, who employ nearly 1 million people. "China poses a clear and present threat to the auto industry in the U.S.," Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI), a trade group that represents the biggest American automakers, wrote in its February report, after BYD unveiled a fully electric crossover sports utility vehicle that costs just $14,000. Arguing that Chinese auto makers are heavily backed by the Chinese government, AAI claimed their entry into the U.S. market could be "an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto sector." 

So far, Chinese cars shipped to America come with a 100% tariff, but President Donald Trump recently expressed that he won't oppose Chinese companies from building plants on U.S. soil.  “If they want to come in and build the plant and hire you and hire your friends and your neighbors, that’s great. I love that,” Trump said in a speech last month at the Economic Club of Detroit, per CNN. A White House spokesperson followed up on this, adding that the administration "supports all investment into the United States as long as our national and economic security is not compromised."

Workers assemble cars on the assembly line at BYD Auto manufacturing center in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ryan Pyle/Corbis via Getty Images)
Workers assemble cars on the assembly line at BYD Auto manufacturing center in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ryan Pyle/Corbis via Getty Images)

Building factories in the U.S. could take several years for Chinese companies, but experts argue that some have already made headway. Renowned auto brand, Volvo, which is owned by Chinese automaker Geely, built a plant in South Carolina in 2015, and it is currently undergoing a $1.3 billion expansion, CNN noted. This could allow Geely to build cars for its Zeekr and Lynk & Co. brands, the former of which already sells a limited number of cars to Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Alphabet. Xing told the publication that Zeely is poised to enter the U.S. market soon, claiming, “I think we’ll have an announcement on that in the next 24 to 36 months.”

More on Market Realist:

Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue

Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision

Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
8 hours ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
9 hours ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
14 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
15 hours ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
3 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
4 days ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
4 days ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
4 days ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
5 days ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
5 days ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
5 days ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
5 days ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
5 days ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
6 days ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
6 days ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
6 days ago
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
NEWS
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.
Feb 7, 2026