House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion

The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers at the signing of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" Act into law (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Lee)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers at the signing of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" Act into law (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Lee)

The House GOP's largest caucus of conservatives has released a plan for a second 'big beautiful bill' to tackle affordability issues and the federal deficit. The framework was unveiled by Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, for a budget reconciliation bill that can pass through Congress with just Republican support. The roadmap for a seemingly massive piece of legislation aims to restructure ObamaCare subsidies and slash regulations to boost energy production, with the intention of reducing costs and cutting the deficit by $1 trillion, Fox Digital reported.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The measure is seen as a would-be follow-up to the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which was recently rebranded as the “Working Families Tax Cut." The republicans have a chance to use the special budget reconciliation process and approve the bill as it bypasses the 60-vote requirement in the Senate to pass party-line budget and tax measures. However, there is no broad consensus about the details of the package. "We spent a lot of time looking at what the theme of a reconciliation bill should be, what is the overlapping area that we all care about. And I would also submit to you that Democrats care about this as well," Pfluger said. "The details of exactly which bills will be included, that's the hard work that we now will embark upon," he added.

According to an 11-page document obtained by Fox Digital, affordability appears to be the potential theme of the legislation.  The bill proposes housing reforms aimed at boosting access to home ownership, and healthcare reforms to structure ObamaCare subsidies into a sort of health savings account, where the money would go to the consumers rather than the insurance companies. It also seeks to codify the administration's executive actions, aimed at lowering the costs of popular prescription drugs, and the president's energy deregulation policies to lower costs for U.S. oil and natural gas.

A sign that says
A sign that says "Drill Baby Drill!" is visible at the seat of a cabinet secretary during a Cabinet Meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Apart from the affordability measure, the framework also includes a host of other priorities that Republicans have outlined over the past year. These priorities include limiting "federal transportation funding to states and cities granting driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, and to sanctuary jurisdictions violating federal law and undermining the President’s effort to secure the border," according to the document cited by Fox. The document noted that these measures would save about $76.3 billion in federal dollars. 

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Samuel Corum)
U.S. President Donald Trump at the signing of an executive order (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Samuel Corum)

“We believe it meets the moment, and we’re ready at the table. I think this is the great starting point that we need to have that momentum,” said Rep. Pfluger. He was joined by House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, whose panel would play a central role in advancing any budget reconciliation bill. The proposal comes at a time when House Republicans are wrestling with a razor-thin majority that recently got cut due to the abrupt resignation of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and the sudden death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif, Fox Digital noted. 

28 minutes ago
