What is 'Grey's Anatomy' Creator Shonda Rhimes’ Net Worth?

Name Shonda Rhimes Net worth $240 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, directing, producing DOB January 13, 1970 Age 53 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Director, writer, author, producer

Director, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes rose to global fame as the creator, executive producer, and head writer of hit shows like "Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy," "Bridgerton," and "Private Practice". She also produced "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story". Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $240 million, as of July, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shonda Rhimes with the 'Founders' award at the 44th International Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Jim Spellman

Shonda Rhimes has won a BAFTA special award, and four Emmy nominations. She has received several awards from the Writers Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, and Directors Guild of America.

Rhimes signed a four-year deal with Netflix in 2017 which was reported to be worth $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She also made about $10 million a year from 2015 to 2018 from ABC and at least 10% of the profit when her shows were syndicated or sold. She further gets a fee for each episode she produces of each of her shows including "Grey's Anatomy", which had 317 episodes. Thus, Rhimes can make about $1 million per episode of her shows.

Shonda Rhimes arrives at the AFI Awards Luncheon | Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Rhimes bought a $4.6 million Tudor-style home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park. This was the third home that Rhimes owned in the area. In 2010, she bought a $5.6 million, 8,292-square-foot mansion in Hancock Park as well. And in 2014, she paid $8.8 million for a Mediterranean villa, also in Hancock Park. However, Rhimes sold this home in 2022 for a record-setting price of $21 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She also owns a duplex west of Hancock Park, which she had bought for $1.66 million.

Apart from her Hancock Park properties, Rhimes also owns a two-bedroom penthouse on Park Avenue which she bought for $11.76 million in 2018.

In 2022, she bought a $15 million stately manor in Westport, Connecticut. The 7+ acre property has a massive 40,000 square foot mansion with 11 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

There aren’t any publicly reported romantic relationships of Rhimes. However, she is a mother of three children. She adopted her first daughter, Haper Rhimes in 2002 and later in 2012 she adopted another daughter, Emerson Pearl Rhimes. In September 2013, she welcomed her third daughter, Beckett via surrogacy.

Shonda Rhimes and daughter Harper Rhimes at the 300th episode celebration of "Grey's Anatomy" | Getty Images | David Livingston

2023 BAFTA Special Award

2016 PGA Award: Winner Lifetime Achievement Award in Television

2007 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama For “Grey's Anatomy”

2011 Image Award: Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series For “Private Practice”

2006 WGA Award (TV): New Series For “Grey's Anatomy”

2015 WGA: Laurel Award for TV Writing Achievement “Grey's Anatomy”

2013 WIN Award: Outstanding Film/Show Written by a Woman For “Scandal”

2006 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Episode of the Year For “Grey's Anatomy”

How old is Shonda Rhimes?

Shonda Rhimes is 53 years old.

How old was Shonda Rhimes when she wrote "Grey’s Anatomy"?

Shonda Rhimes was reportedly 36 years old when she created "Grey’s Anatomy".

Is Shonda Rhimes a billionaire?

No, Shonda Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who wrote "Grey's Anatomy"?

Shonda Rhimes created the hit ABC series Grey's Anatomy.

