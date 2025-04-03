ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player made a massive blunder on a puzzle and Ryan Seacrest's reaction said it all

Seacrest usually is kind and always smiling, but on this one occasion, he could not hide his feelings.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: Instagram | wheeloffortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: Instagram | wheeloffortune)

It’s been a long time since fans have seen a horrific blunder on “Wheel of Fortune,” so they were beside themselves when it happened in a recent episode. The segment involved a contestant named Nikol, who perhaps fluffed one of the easiest puzzles perhaps in the show’s history. The category was song lyrics, and the contestant found herself in a fantastic position. All of the letters in the puzzle, barring one, were revealed, and everyone believed that she would get it right.

via GIPHY

 

By the time Nikol’s turn came, the puzzle read: “SEE THE LINE WHERE THE S_Y MEETS THE SEA IT CALLS ME.” The song is called 'How Far I'll Go,' and it is from the popular Disney movie 'Moana.' The missing letter was a K, which made the word ‘Sky.’ However, instead of saying that, the contestant, who did not seem too confident, said, “See the line where the soy meets the sea it calls me.”

 

Host Ryan Seacrest informed her that it wasn’t the right answer, but she probably already knew that. However, when the realization hit, Nikol’s expression was priceless. “Oh my God,” she said with her hands on her head. The camera then switched to the host, who also had a hilarious expression on her face. The contestant could have bagged some easy money, but it was just not meant to be. Fans found the moment hilarious and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on Instagram.

Screenshot showing some of the comments on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram | wheeloffortune)
Screenshot showing some of the comments on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram | wheeloffortune)

“Yes she wasn't the sharpest tool in the toolbox the entire show,” one user commented. "This broke my heart. Because she obviously knew it right after ☹️ the nerves got the best of her. If she has kids, I’m sure they yelled at her when she got home," quipped another user, as per Good Housekeeping.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

The show has seen several contestants give answers that some may consider to be a bit dumb. Another instance of this happened in an earlier episode of the show when Pat Sajak was the host. The contestant was a woman named Brooke, and she had the chance to win a jackpot of more than $7,000 if she got the puzzle right. Spoiler alert: She didn’t.

Now, the puzzle was not as simple as the one Nikol fluffed, but her answer still wasn’t very smart. When she decided to solve, the puzzle read, “GO TO THE F_O_T OF THE ___E.” She took some time looking at it and said, “Go to the front of the cave.” This was incorrect, and Sajak took this opportunity to take a hilarious jibe at Brooke. “Well, you don’t want to be in the back of a cave,” he said. “It’s better to be in the front of the cave.”

 

The correct answer was revealed only a few moments later, after a few more letters were revealed. Another contestant said, “Go to the front of the line.” He won more than $8,000 thanks to that, as Brooke was left red-faced.

