Iconic TV host Pat Sajak is making a surprise return to 'Wheel of Fortune' for one last spin

A number of episodes with the icon reprising his role as host will be released this year.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White and Pat Sajak interacting at "Wheel of Fortune" (Image credit: YouTube| @Wheeloffortune)
Many “Wheel of Fortune” fans over the last few months have expressed their desire to have Pat Sajak back as the host of the show. The legendary gameshow icon retired from his role last year, clearing the way for Ryan Seacrest to take over the reins. Seacrest hasn’t received the best reception, as a section of fans has made it a point to criticize him at every turn. Well, good news for them, Sajak will be on TV once again, reprising the role.

via GIPHY

 

The veteran host won’t be hosting the regular show. Rather, he’d be hosting “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” These episodes were already filmed and were supposed to be released in 2024, but that was delayed until this year as per a Monsters & Critics report. As per a press release, ABC Network had released a statement that said, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and ABC News’ Scamanda will premiere in 2025.” These episodes will be the last of Sajak on the popular game show, and there is no doubt that fans everywhere will tune in. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABC (@abc)

 

The revelation of episodes being released this year was done with an Instagram reel. There was a puzzle on the top part of the screen, which filled up to reveal, “CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE RETURNS.” A video of Sajak and his longtime co-host, Vanna White, played at the bottom simultaneously.

The lineup is star-studded and includes people like Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nunez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson. They will all get a chance to win $1 million, which will be given to a charity of their choice.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywheeloffortune)

 

Sajak’s previous departure made a lot of fans upset, but the former host made sure to give them a farewell surprise in one episode. “Wheel of Fortune” celebrated its 50th anniversary recently, and as part of the proceedings, Seacrest showed everyone who worked to make the show the juggernaut that it is today. From the camera operators to the art department, almost everyone got their faces on television.

via GIPHY

 

However, one of the best moments was when Seacrest said, “There’s our former host,” and the camera panned to Sajak eating what looked like a small burger. It was quite messy the way he was eating it. No one quite expected that. The roar from the audience the moment the former host was shown on the screen of the studio was evidence of the immense love and respect that the former host commands to this day.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

It’s not hard to see why fans of “Wheel of Fortune” love Sajak so much. He has been the host of the show for decades. Some may even say that he is the reason behind it becoming one of the most popular game shows in the country today. The retirement announcement might have come as a shock to many people, but the former host’s final run will warm the hearts of many.

