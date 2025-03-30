ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle

Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the puzzle and the losing moment (Cover Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the puzzle and the losing moment (Cover Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Loyal fans of "Wheel of Fortune" are seriously invested in the games on the show as well as the joys and disappointments of contestants. They celebrate big wins, are heartbroken when someone loses, and even figure out strategies for classic games. But these fans are also quick to drag the host over a blunder and contestants who throw away easy games. While some puzzles baffle the expert solvers, a few seem pretty straightforward to everyone except the participant. One such case was that of a player named Conner Kemmsies, who lost $40,000 on a fairly easy "Bonus Round" puzzle. While the player was let down easily by the host, Ryan Seacrest, fans did not hold back on social media. 

Screenshot showing the player alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Kemmsies, who hails from Lakeside, California, bested his fellow competitors to reach the Bonus Round. As he spun the wheel, he had a chance of winning up to $100,000 or a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing the player spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)

The commercial pilot was joined by a team of supporters, including his wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, who cheered him on as he took on the final puzzle. At the end of the initial rounds, Kemmsies chose the popular “Phrase” category for the bonus puzzle. With the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E," filled in, he chose the additional letters"C, M, D, and A". With all the letters filled in, the four-word bonus puzzle read, “_      D_D    M_     _ _ ME_ _ R _.”

Screenshot showing the player attempting to solve the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player attempting to solve the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)

While the player got a fair share of letters on the board, he seemed a little shaky before the ten-second timer started ticking. With time running out on him, Kemmsies took a deep breath and guessed the first part of the puzzle "I DID MY...." However, he was totally amiss for the final eight-letter word of the puzzle. After time ran out, Seacrest revealed that the player got the first part right but failed to guess the word "HOMEWORK". To add to the heartbreak, he went on to reveal that Kemmsies had missed out on winning an additional $40,000 from the golden envelope. 

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/ The Wheel Of Fortune)

Nevertheless, the player took home $19,080, and he seemed pretty happy about it. "At least it wasn't a $100,000," he exclaimed in the end. However, the fans of the show weren't comfortable with the loss at all. Viewers flocked to the comments section of the video, which was shared with the caption, “Conner had a whole team behind him during his Bonus Round puzzle! Drop a 📝 if you solved the puzzle before time ran out!” 

 

Fans claimed that it took them no time to solve the puzzle as it was fairly easy. "Aw, COME ON!! How could you not know the puzzle immediately!" @MachuGamingDX wrote. "I got it right away. but if he would have said H he would have got it," @BUSBUNNY3 suggested.

Screenshot of a comment on the difficulty level of the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@mildredmunoz7191)
Screenshot of a comment on the difficulty level of the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@mildredmunoz7191)

Meanwhile, some backed the player saying that the puzzle wasn't that straightforward and the added pressure made it tougher. "I got it, but I don't blame him. It took me a bit to get it," @06MAN admitted.

Screenshot of a comment complaining about the phrase (Image source: YouTube/@keithhosannah3022)
Screenshot of a comment complaining about the phrase (Image source: YouTube/@keithhosannah3022)

Some even claimed that it wasn't a phrase after all. "Took me a little bit, but got it. But 'I did my homework' is not a phrase. 'You didn’t do your homework' however, is a notable phrase," @lunamelody2025 added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
3 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
4 days ago
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
NEWS
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
The host had warned the men in advance to not risk their marriage for some points.
6 days ago
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
COSTCO
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
The player made two great comebacks while playing the "Spelling Bee" game to win a car.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
The item that had been hanging over the guest's stove for years turned out to a piece from Picasso.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
Her loss turned into a bittersweet moment as fans were touched by a reference to another popular game show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
The player wasn't sure if she had to keep going after getting it right in the first attempt.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
Fans of Shark Tank know that inflated numbers don't go down well with the judges.
Mar 22, 2025
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
NEWS
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.
Mar 22, 2025