What Is 'That's So Raven' Star Raven-Symone's Net Worth?

Actress and singer Raven-Symone has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Symone is best known for the Disney series, “That’s So Raven”. She is also an accomplished singer, and has made millions from her lucrative licensing empire as well.

Raven-Symone visits the Young Hollywood Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Mary Clavering

Career in Television

Symone auditioned for a role in "Ghost Dad" opposite Bill Cosby at a very young age. Following her audition, she was invited to join the cast of "The Cosby Show" in 1989. She played the role of “Olivia” on the show for its final two seasons and became a household name across the US. In a 2020 interview, she revealed that she still earns a healthy royalty from “The Cosby Show", but she has never touched a dime of her earnings from that show.

Her role brought Symone to the attention of the TV executives. She then appeared in various television projects like "Queen: The Story of an American Family," playing the younger version of Halle Berry's starring character.

In 1993, she landed a role in the TV show “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” playing Nicole Lee. She appeared on the moderately hit show until 1997.

Career in Films

Symone’s big break in Hollywood came in 1994 with the movie “The Little Rascals”. The film went on to earn over $67.3 million worldwide. However, her first major film role came in 1998 when she was cast as “Charisse Dolittle” in “Dr. Dolittle”. This booked her a place in Disney and in 2001 she reprised the role in “Dr Dolittle 2”.

2001 proved one of the most significant years for Symone’s career. She first auditioned for a role in a planned Disney Channel series to be called “Absolutely Psychic”, but several changes were made to the show and she was given the role of “Raven” and in the renamed series “That’s So Raven”. The series became a massive hit and it ran from 2003 to 2007 and aired about 100 episodes, making it the longest-running Disney Channel series at the time. It soon developed into a franchise with merchandise, video games, DVDs, and character dolls, and from merchandise alone, it generated over $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. "That's So Raven" was also nominated for two Emmys. It is estimated that Symone would have made 10 to 20 percent of the profits.

In 2002, Symone got the voice role of “Monique” in the animated series of Kim Possible. This was a recurring role, and she appeared in every season and the two spin-off movies in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

Symone’s singing career started at the age of seven when she signed with MCA Records. She released her first album, "Here's to New Dreams," in 1993 and her two singles "That's What Little Girls Are Made Of" and "Raven is the Flavor" made it to the Billboard Hot 100. However, due to low sales, the label dropped her.

Later in 1996, she and her father founded RayBlaze Records, which released her second album, "Undeniable," in 1999. The album sold just over 2,000 copies in the US and Symone went on tour as the opening act for 'N Sync.

She later signed a deal with Hollywood Records and did the soundtrack for the "Cheetah Girls" film. The single debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard chart, sold 2 million copies, and is now certified Double Platinum. She then released her third studio album “This Is My Time” and sang a duet in "The Princess Diaries 2”.

As per Wealthy Genius, it is estimated that Symone has made close to $80 million, before taxes, in her career.

Symone bought a $1.4 million, 4,000-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, California in 2009. She lived in the home for several years. Later in 2020, she listed the home for sale for $2.1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Symone reportedly dated AzMarie Livingston from 2012 to 2015. However, for several years, she did not publicly define her sexuality. Later, she stated that she views both men and women as potential romantic partners. In 2020, she married her girlfriend Miranda Maday.

Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

2008 Image Award: Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Program - (Series or Special) For “That's So Raven”

2007 Image Award: Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Program - Series or Special For “That's So Raven”

2006 Image Award: Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Series or Special For “That's So Raven”

2005 Image Award: Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Series/Special For “That's So Raven”

2004 Image Award: Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Program For “That's So Raven”

2005 Blimp Award: Favorite TV Actress For “That's So Raven”

2004 Blimp Award: Favorite Television Actress For “That's So Raven”

2005 Michael Landon Award

1991: Young Artist Award: Exceptional Performance by a Young Actress Under Nine For “The Cosby Show”

How old is Raven Symone?

Raven Symone is 37 years old.

What is Raven-Symoné's real name?

Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.

Does Raven have a wife?

Raven Symone has been married to Miranda Maday since 2020.

What is Raven Symone’s net worth?

Raven-Symone has an estimated net worth of $40 million, as of 2023.

