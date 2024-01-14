What Is ‘Weeds’ Actress Mary-Louise Parker’s Net Worth?

Name Mary-Louise Parker Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 2, 1964 Age 59 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actress Mary-Louise Parker is best known for shows like "The West Wing" and "Weeds." She started by performing and gaining recognition in the Broadway world before making her television and movie debut. She is the recipient of many major awards like the Golden Globe and the Emmy Awards. As of Jan 2024, Mary-Louise Parker's net worth is around $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mary-Louise Parker | Getty Images | Bruce Glikas

Career highlights

After graduating from the University of North Carolina School of Arts in 1986, she landed a role in the soap opera "Ryan's Hope" in the 1980s. She then moved to New York near the end of the decade and was seen making her Broadway debut for the production "Prelude to a Kiss." She moved with the production as they performed in many places. Her work was recognized and she even bagged the Clarence Derwent Award as well as a nomination for a Tony Award. She was later seen in the film "Longtime Companion" and landed many roles in 1990. She was also seen in films like "Grand Canyon," "Fried Green Tomatoes and "The Client."

In 1996, she starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Viggo Mortensen, John Malkovich, and Christian Bale in the movie, "The Portrait of a Lady." She never really stopped performing on the stage and was seen in many theatrical productions over the years. For example, she was seen in the production, "How I Learned to Drive" in 1997 and was later seen in "Let the Devil Wear Black," and "The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn."

In 2003, she was seen in the HBO adaptation of "Angels in America." She later earned a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in the film. She was later seen in the television film, "Miracle Run" and in "Saved.!" She also featured in the lead role in the series, "The Spiderwick Chronicles," and in the play, "Hedda Gabler."

Parker was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on August 2, 1964 to Caroline Louise and John Morgan Parker. She grew up with her three older siblings. Her father was a judge in the U.S. Army which made the family move from one place to another. She spent parts of her childhood in places like Germany, Thailand, Tennessee, Texas, and more. She later attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona, and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Arts.

Parker was in a relationship with actor Billy Crudup since 1996. She welcomed their child after parting ways with Crudup. After a while, she adopted a second child. She has also dated Jeffrey Dean Morgan whom she met on the set of the show, "Weeds." The couple announced their engagement in 2008 only to break it off later that year.

Philanthropy

She is involved in several charities and other organizations. She has also provided aid for those affected by the Ugandan civil war and has been honored for her contributions. She has also been part of many charity dinners that were organized by the David Lynch Foundation along with Tom Hanks to help veterans cope with PTSD. She is the author of the memoir, "Dear Mr. You."

Mary-Louise Parker | Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Drama Desk Awards- Nominated in 1990

Tony Awards- Nominated in 1990, and 2022; won in 2001, 2020

Theatre World Awards- Won in 1990

Lucille Lortel Awards- Won in 1997

Obie Awards- Won in 1997

Genie Awards- Nominated in 2000

Drama Desk Awards- Won in 2001

Drama League Awards- Won in 2001

Lucille Lortel Awards- Won in 2001

Obie Awards- Won in 2001

Outer Critics Circle Awards- Won in 2001

Primetime Emmy Awards- Nominated in 2002, 2009; won in 2004

Golden Globe Awards- won in 2004

Satellite Awards- nominated in 2010, 2009, 2008

Screen Actors Guild Awards- nominated in 2006, 2007

Does Mary-Louise Parker have a daughter?

Yes, her daughter's name is Caroline Aberash Parker.

Who was the main actress in "Weeds"?

Mary-Louise Parker was one of the main lead in the series, "Weeds."

How tall is Mary-Louise Parker?

Her height is 1.71 m.

