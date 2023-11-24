Name Viggo Mortensen Net Worth $40 million Date of Birth October 20, 1958 Age 65 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Poet, Musician, Photographer, Painter, Singer, Author Nationality American, Danish

Viggo Mortensen is a renowned actor, poet, musician, author, photographer, and painter. He has a net worth of $40 million. Mortensen's breakthrough came with his portrayal of Aragorn in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Throughout his career, he has showcased his talent in films like "G.I. Jane", "A History of Violence", and "Green Book", which earned him critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations.

Mortensen's journey in the entertainment industry began in 1985 with Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo." His first notable on-screen role came a decade later in the 1995 film "Witness," marking the beginning of a prolific career. Throughout the 1990s, Mortensen showcased his acting skills in a variety of films, including "Young Guns II," "Carlito's Way," and "Crimson Tide." However, it was his role as Master Chief John Urgayle in "G.I. Jane" opposite Demi Moore that left a lasting impression on audiences. The turning point in Mortensen's career came in 1999 when director Peter Jackson cast him in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

The actor continued to diversify his filmography, earning critical acclaim for his performances in David Cronenberg's "A History of Violence" (2005) and "Eastern Promises" (2007), the latter earning him a British Independent Film Award. His involvement in diverse projects, ranging from mainstream blockbusters like "Green Book" (2018), for which he received Academy Award nominations, to more niche and impactful works like the documentary "The People Speak" (2009), contribute to his net worth. Besides acting, Mortensen's directorial debut "Falling," was presented at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2020. The festival also honored him with the prestigious Donostia Award for his outstanding contributions to the film industry.

The actor owns a residence in Los Angeles. He also extends his real estate portfolio to Idaho, showcasing various property investments.

Holding dual American-Danish citizenship, Mortensen is a polyglot, fluently speaking English, Danish, French, and Spanish. The actor is married to Exene Cervenka, whom he met in 1986 during the production of the comedy "Salvation!" The couple tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed their son a year later. The two eventually divorced in 1997. The actor's son was reportedly involved with him on-screen as the first orc killed by Aragorn in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

- Academy Awards, USA Nominee (2019): Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "Green Book"

- British Independent Film Awards Winner (2007): Best Actor for "Eastern Promises"

- Critics Choice Awards Nominee (2019): Best Actor for "Green Book"

- Camerimage Winner (2008): Special Award: Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity

- Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards Nominee (2018): Best Actor for "Green Book"

- Genie Awards Winner (2012): Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Dangerous Method"

- Golden Globes, USA Nominee (2019): Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Green Book"

How many languages does Viggo Mortensen speak?

Viggo Mortensen is fluent in English, Danish, French, and Spanish. He also has conversational proficiency in Italian, an understanding of Norwegian and Swedish, and some knowledge of Catalan.

What is Viggo Mortensen's most memorable role?

Viggo Mortensen is best known for his role as Aragorn in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

What is the significance of the name "Perceval Press"?

Viggo Mortensen named his publishing house Perceval Press, after the knight from the legend of King Arthur. The press was founded with his earnings from "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy to support unconventional artistic works.