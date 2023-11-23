Name DaBaby Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Concerts, Tours, Live Shows Date of Birth December 22, 1991 Age 31 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, famously known as DaBaby, is an American rapper with an estimated net worth of $5 million. He started his music career in 2015 with his mixtape "Nonfiction." The rapper's career skyrocketed with a series of unstoppable releases, earning platinum certifications and dominating top chart positions. His fame surged as he secured contracts with entities like South Coast Music Group, Jay Z's Roc Nation, and Interscope. His success was marked by the #1 position on the Billboard Top 100 chart, fueled by the massive success of his hit song "Rockstar."

Rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk DaBaby | Photo by Dustin Bradford | Getty Images

DaBaby, with eight Grammy nominations and recognition from platforms like MTV and BET, captivates audiences with his unique musical style. Drawing inspiration from the legendary 50 Cent, he crafts hit songs that resonate with fans. His revenue streams include mixtape sales, concerts, tours, and live shows. The rapper commands a concert price range of $56-$178, and charges between $500,000-$749,000 for private events. His collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Offset, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again showcase his influence in the industry.

Special, DaBaby and Busta Rhymes attend Irving Plaza. | Photo by Johnny Nunez | WireImage

In 2019, DaBaby purchased an 11,300-square-foot home for $2.3 million in Troutman, North Carolina. He also purchased a mansion with five luxurious bedrooms, stadium lights, a home theatre, a wine cellar, and lavish bathrooms. Famous for creating and encouraging new talent, DaBaby founded his own record label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment in 2017 which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DaBaby performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 | Photo by Prince Williams | WireImage

DaBaby was born on December 22, 1991, in Cleveland, Ohio. At the age of six, he relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he spent most of his formative years. The rapper graduated from Vance High School in 2010. He also attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for two years.

DaBaby is a father of four children. His kids, named Caleb, Serenity, Nova, and Velour, come from different relationships. MeMe is the mother of Serenity, while Caleb is MeMe's stepson from a previous marriage. DaBaby and Dani Leigh, a fellow musician, welcomed their daughter Velour in 2021. The couple, who initially sparked their romance in 2020 after appearing together in a music video, soon made their relationship public. However, their romance was short-lived, and they parted ways in 2021.

(L-R) DaniLeigh and DaBaby attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater | Photo by Johnny Nunez | Getty Images

Instagram 20.7 Million Followers Twitter 4.4 Million Followers Facebook 6.5 Million Followers YouTube 10.3 Million Subscribers

DaBaby performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center | Photo by Michael Loccisano | Getty Images

- iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 (Winner): Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "Suge"

- iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 (Winner): Best New Hip-Hop Artist

- BET Awards 2020 (Winner): Best Male Hip Hop Artist

- Grammy Award 2022 (Nominee): Album of the Year for "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)"

- Grammy Award 2021 (Nominee): Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Rockstar"

- Grammy Award 2021 (Nominee): Record of the Year for "Rockstar"

- Grammy Award 2021 (Nominee): Best Rap Performance for "BOP"

- American Music Awards 2020 (Nominee): Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2020 (Nominee): Best Hip-Hop for "DaBaby: BOP on Broadway"

DaBaby an award onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center | Photo by Carmen Mandato | Getty Images

