Name Jack Harlow Net Worth $5 million Salary $5,00,000+ Per Year Annual Income $900k -1.5 million annual salary Sources of Income Music sales, streaming royalties, concerts, endorsements, business ventures Gender Male DOB March 13, 1998 Age 25 Nationality American Profession Rapper and Songwriter

Jack Harlow, the American rapper, and songwriter, has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style and catchy tracks. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $5 million. This financial success can be attributed to his chart-topping hits, sold-out concerts, and various business ventures.

Image Source: GettyImages/Stephen Cohen

Jack Harlow first gained significant attention in 2020 with his single "Whats Poppin," which skyrocketed him to fame. The same year, his debut studio album, "Thats What They All Say," made its mark by debuting at number five on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. Harlow's collaboration with Lil Nas X on the hit song "Industry Baby" further solidified his position in the industry.

Jack Harlow's net worth isn't solely derived from music sales. His sources of income are diverse and include music royalties, concerts, endorsements, and business ventures. With his growing popularity, Harlow has been able to capitalize on various opportunities. He also makes money from his e-commerce page: shop.jackharlow.us where fans can buy album products and merchandise.

Music Sales, tours

His music sales and streams form a major chunk of his wealth–fueled by a steady surge in popularity with every new release. Captivating live performances and tours also play a pivotal role in bolstering his earnings.

Endorsements

Furthermore, his rising prominence has opened doors to lucrative endorsement contracts and collaborations with renowned brands like KFC. Notably, his 2021 partnership with New Balance saw him as their ambassador, headlining advertising campaigns and co-designing exclusive sneakers. These ventures not only augment his financial standing but also elevate his public persona and reputation. Harlow's multifaceted revenue streams showcase his adeptness at harnessing both his musical prowess and marketability, culminating in a notable net worth of $5 million.

Acting

In addition to his music career, Jack Harlow has expanded his horizons to the world of acting. He made his acting debut in a remake of the 1992 film "White Men Can't Jump," which premiered on Hulu in May 2023. He also starred alongside renowned actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the Apple TV+ movie "The Instigators."

Here is a snapshot of Jack Harlow's estimated earnings over the past few years:

2020 $1 million 2021 $1.5 million 2022 $2 million 2023 $5 million

Jack Harlow's popularity extends to his social media platforms, where he engages with fans and shares updates. As of the provided information, his social media following is as follows:

Instagram 6.7 million followers Facebook 1.1 million followers Twitter 1.3 million followers

Born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 1998, Jack Harlow along with his brother started rapping at the age of 12, making CDs and selling them at his school. During his early years, Harlow continued churning out CDs and music with the resources available to him, but with little success. Harlow even had to move to Atlanta to earn extra income by working in the cafeteria of a university. It is nothing but his consistent love for rapping that made Harlow who he is today–one of the top rappers in the world.

Image Source: GettyImages/Noam Galai

Jack Harlow has been nominated over a dozen times in the past three years for his music. Between 2021 and 2023 he has been nominated seven times in different categories of Grammy Awards. He has won three MTV Video Music Awards in the past year. His notable works that have been nominated or won awards include: "First Class", "Industry Baby", and "Whats Poppin".

