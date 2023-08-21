Name Dua Lipa Net Worth $35 Million Salary $200,000 + Annual Income $3 Million + Source of Income Album sales, concerts, tours, endorsements Gender Female Date Of Birth August 22, 1995 Age 27 years old Nationality British Profession Singer and entrepreneur

Popular British-Albanian singer, songwriter, and model Dua Lipa has firmly established herself as a pop sensation to earn a $35 million net worth. Born on August 22, 1995, in London, she quickly rose to fame with her unique style and captivating vocals. Dua Lipa's wealth skyrocketed after her Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022, when she did 82 shows globally, earning over $44 million from 394,000 tickets in the first leg. Earnings per show surged by almost 1,500% compared to prior concerts, and assets of her touring firm Dua Lipa Live LLP went up to $42.1 million, and Dua Lipa Ltd earned $23.6 million. Amid the pandemic, her November 2020 Studio 2054 live stream garnered five million views and $2.63 million in revenues, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

But her career isn't free from controversy, as the musician is facing a $20 million lawsuit from a music producer over her hit single "Levitating."

Dua Lipa's primary source of income is her music, in addition to which she has endorsement deals and brand collaborations. The sale of merchandise, such as clothing and accessories, is one more income stream for the singer.

Salary

Dua Lipa's 2020 album "Future Nostalgia" amassed 10,480,000 equivalent album sales by May 2022, becoming the most streamed album of 2020 and the third all-time among female albums for streams. The hit "Levitating" set records, as the longest-reigning song by a female artist on the US Hot 100 chart and the Top 10 chart. Her single "Don't Start Now" became her biggest US hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard charts. As per LifestyleAsia's reports, "Future Nostalgia" had sold around 27.53 million albums and grossed 11.5 million EAS. Apart from an impressive $30 million income from music, her modeling endeavors alone have brought in more than $15 million.

Business ventures

Dua Lipa also engages in a profitable side gig as a brand ambassador for renowned companies like Yves Saint Laurent (as the front for their Libre fragrance), Evian, and Puma, and she has also collaborated on three collections for Pepe Jeans, reports Cosmopolitan. These brand endorsements have contributed over $5 million to her earnings.

As for investments, Lipa is reportedly constructing a multi-million dollar mansion in Albania, showcasing her commitment to her roots and her financial stability. She has recently completed the construction work of her studio in a London suburb at the cost of nearly $5 million.

Net Worth in 2019 $6 million Net Worth in 2020 $16 million Net Worth in 2021 $25 million

Dua Lipa's engaging content and vibrant personality have garnered her a substantial fan base across various platforms

Instagram 88.9M followers Twitter 10.3M followers Facebook 17M followers

Dua Lipa has been in the public eye for her relationships, including her on-again-off-again involvement with English chef Isaac Carew and her subsequent relationship with American model Anwar Hadid, though they split back in 2021. Lipa is dating French movie director Romain Gavras as of 2023 and has demonstrated maturity with her ability to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life.

Her achievements include three Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and a remarkable two Guinness World Records. She set one of those records in 2020 for the highest ticket sales by a solo female artist's live-streamed concert and the other in 2021 for the highest monthly Spotify listener count among female artists.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Why did Dua Lipa move out at 15?

She moved out to pursue her music career.

Who is Dua Lipa in Barbie?

She played the Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie.

What Dua Lipa's height?

The Height of Dua Lipa is 1.73 m. (5’ 8”).

