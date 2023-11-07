Name Offset Net Worth $28 Million Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Rapping, Acting, Concerts & Shows, Business, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth December 14, 1991 Age 31 years old Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Offset, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his association with the hip-hop trio Migos. It is reported that Offset has a jaw-dropping net worth of $28 million. His journey from a middle-class upbringing in Lawrenceville, Georgia, to becoming a multi-millionaire rapper is extremely inspiring.

Rapper Offset performs on the runway during the Li-Ning Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week | Getty Images for Li-Ning | Photo by Kristy Sparow

So far, the artist has made millions of dollars, thanks to his successful music career. With Offset, Quavo, and the late Takeoff, Migos has released several studio albums, including "Culture," "Culture II," and "Culture III." These albums have not only received praise globally but have also enjoyed significant commercial success, contributing to Offset's net worth.

His debut solo album, "Father of 4," featured collaborations with artists like J. Cole, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. The album received a great response from critics and fans and further added to his wealth.

Offset's salary

Offset's income varies yearly, largely depending on his music releases, concert tours, and businesses. Between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos collectively earned an astounding $25 million, a large portion of which would have gone to Offset. The hip-hop group's relentless tour schedule, consisting of 93 shows in 12 months was quite a success.

Offset's financial portfolio extends beyond music. He has inked endorsement deals with major brands such as Sprite, Reebok, and Champs Sports. These partnerships have not only helped boost his earnings but also enhanced his public image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

In 2019, Offset became an investor in FaZe Clan, an e-sports organization, although the details of this investment remain undisclosed. He has appeared in "American Sole" and "NCIS: Los Angeles." He also hosted the Quibi show "SKRRT with Offset," where he drives around in luxury cars while having candid conversations with celebrities. He has collaborated with brands like Lavati, a luxury footwear brand, and launched his streetwear brand called Laundered Works Corp.

In December 2019, Offset and his wife, fellow rapper Cardi B invested in a lavish property outside Atlanta. This luxurious home was purchased for $5.5 million and spans 22,000 square feet. It includes five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, set on nearly six acres. Remarkably, this estate was originally listed for $10 million in 2017. They also purchased four other properties and a plot of land in Clayton County.

Offset's personal life has attracted significant media attention. In 2017, he became engaged to Cardi B, and the couple married in a secret ceremony the same year. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018. Offset has been open about his past struggles with drugs and legal issues. His journey from a troubled youth to becoming a successful artist and family man has been closely followed by fans and the media. Offset also made headlines when he raised $500,000 for the American Cancer Society after losing his mother to bladder cancer in 2012. In 2018, the rapper received a nomination at the BET Social Awards. He was also nominated for the Grammy Awards three times.

(L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

How did Offset get his stage name?

Offset got his stage name from the word "offset," symbolizing his distinct role within the Migos trio.

What are Offset's business ventures?

Apart from his music career, Offset launched his streetwear brand, invested in FaZe Clan, appeared in television shows, and hosted "SKRRT with Offset."

Are Offset and Cardi B still together?

After a brief separation, the couple reconciled and soon welcomed Wave, their second child.

