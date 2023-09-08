Name NBA YoungBoy Net Worth $6 million Gender Male DOB Oct 20, 1999 Age 23 years Nationality American Profession Rapper

In the realm of rap music, NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, stands out as a highly talented artist with a $6 million net worth. His reputation is built on prolific releases and unfiltered lyrics, securing him a prominent position in the hip hop scene, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. In and out of prison since he was a teenager, YoungBoy has become the face of streaming-era stardom in music. Having uploaded music videos on YouTube since 2016, he has at times surpassed mainstream stars such as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. His popularity became apparent when YoungBoy hit the top spot on the Billboard chart while he was serving jail time in 2021. His album "Sincerely, Kentrell," was the fourth to be ranked number 1 on the chart.

What are NBA YoungBoy's sources of income?

The rapper's wealth is derived chiefly from music sales and streaming royalties. Notably, his YouTube channel has amassed billions of views, resulting in significant advertising earnings. Furthermore, Youngboy's net worth has been boosted by his concert tours and live performances.

NBA YoungBoy’s investments

In addition to his music career, NBA YoungBoy has displayed financial acumen by making strategic investments in real estate.

NBA Youngboy’s Expenses

It's worth mentioning that he has faced significant expenses due to legal issues over the years. However, YoungBoy's consistent income from music and other endeavors has helped him manage and offset these costs effectively.

His car collection

NBA YoungBoy boasts a modest yet satisfying collection of cars, tailored to his specific needs and preferences including a Ford Mustang, a Mercedes Benz, a Chevrolet, and a Lexus.

Social media following

Facebook 1.1 Million Instagram 1.1 Million YouTube 12.8 Million

Personal life

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden in 1999 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, faced a challenging upbringing due to his father's lengthy prison sentence. Raised primarily by his maternal grandmother, his early years were marked by adversity, including a childhood accident that left scars on his forehead. He dropped out of high school as a teenager and was later arrested for robbery, leading to time in a detention center where he began writing lyrics. After his release, Gaulden moved in with his friend and fellow rapper, NBA 3Three, and turned to criminal activities to fund their studio time, setting the stage for his music career.

He has fathered eleven children with nine different women. Notably, two of his sons, Kacey and Kayden, made appearances in the music video for his single "Kacey Talk." In January 2023, he married his long-time girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, who is the mother of two of his children.

FAQs

Does YouTube pay NBA YoungBoy?

NBA Youngboy's YouTube Page generates 292 million views a month. This means YouTube pays out his Label Approximately $1.4 Million a month

How many number-one hits does YoungBoy have?

YoungBoy has four number-one tracks.

Is YoungBoy the highest-paid rapper?

No, Youngboy was the third highest-paid rapper of 2020.

