Colombian singer and global superstar Shakira, widely recognized as the 'Queen of Latin Pop' has dominated the music industry for decades. With numerous chart-topping hits and a fan base that spans the globe, Shakira's influence in the world of music is undeniable. Her success story, however, has taken an unexpected turn as she finds herself entangled in a complex web of tax evasion allegations, per ABC News.

Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup | Getty Images | Photo by Stuart Franklin

Shakira's journey to international stardom began in the early 2000s when she released her first English crossover album, "Laundry Service." Her ability to seamlessly transition into English-language music was attributed to fellow singer Gloria Estefan who coached her in mastering the language. This pivotal moment in her career marked the birth of the Shakira we know today. "Whenever, Wherever," a single from the album, became a massive hit, propelling her to worldwide fame. The pop sensation's distinct sound and captivating dance moves garnered her millions of fans globally. Her contributions to the music industry were recently recognized when she received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, a lifetime achievement honor previously bestowed upon legends like David Bowie and Madonna.

Shakira speaks during a press conference | Getty Images | Photo by J. Countess

While Shakira's career has been nothing short of remarkable, her recent run-ins with the law have cast a shadow on her success. This isn't the first time the singer has faced accusations of tax evasion. In a legal battle that has been ongoing for years, she has faced allegations of failing to pay income taxes to the Spanish government, dating back to 2012. The total sum in question amounted to a staggering $23.7 million.

Shakira staunchly maintained that she did not owe any tax debts, emphasizing that the period in question coincided with her non-residency in Spain. Her representatives claimed that she had already repaid the money, seemingly resolving the issue. However, her legal ordeal did not end there. In a surprising turn of events, a Spanish prosecutor recently filed a new tax claim against the pop sensation, asserting that she defrauded the state of $7.2 million in 2018. The prosecutor alleges that Shakira failed to report a substantial income of $19.3 million, purportedly received as an advance payment for her El Dorado World Tour and other ventures.

Shakira wins the Special International Award with Apple Music during The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Luke Walker

Spanish tax officials initiated the new case in July, and the charges were brought forth after months of extensive evidence review. The case highlights the prosecutor's argument that Shakira was a resident of Spain in 2018 and was legally obliged to pay taxes on all her worldwide revenues, regardless of their origin. In a significant twist, it is alleged that she funneled money into companies domiciled in low-tax and high-opacity jurisdictions, diverting her earnings to minimize her tax liabilities. Consequently, Shakira now faces accusations of failing to pay $6 million in income tax and an additional $900K in wealth tax.

As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, Shakira's team, based in Miami where she currently resides, maintains that they have not received formal notification of the new case. Their primary focus remains on the impending trial for the 2012-2014 fiscal year, set to commence on November 20. In the face of these allegations, the three-time Grammy award winner is unwavering in her conviction that she has consistently acted transparently and responsibly.

Shakira's legal battles resonate with the broader trend of Spanish tax authorities cracking down on high-profile figures for alleged tax evasion, including soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both athletes faced legal challenges related to unpaid taxes, though they managed to avoid prison time due to certain legal provisions.

The global superstar may be facing one of the most challenging performances of her life in the courtroom, as her actions, intentions, and financial dealings are closely scrutinized. The coming months will undoubtedly shed more light on this high-profile tax evasion case, determining the potential impact on Shakira's reputation and her future endeavors in the music industry.

