What Is 'Queen of Latin Pop' Gloria Estefan’s Net Worth?

Gloria Estefan's Net Worth

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur, is widely recognized as the most accomplished crossover artist in music history. Estefan is on the list of the top 100 best-selling music artists and has sold over 100 million records across the world, per The Richest. She boasts an impressive net worth of $500 million as of September 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gloria Estefan's source of income

In 2010, her album "Miss Little Havana" brought in $390,000.

In 2006, "90 Millas" earned her $1,100,000 and was certified gold by PROMUSICAE.

In 2005, "The Very Best of Gloria Estefan" garnered $140,000 and was certified gold by BPI and IRMA.

In 2003, "Amor y Suerte: Exitos Romanticos" contributed $50,000 and received gold certifications from CAPIF, PROMUSICAE, and IFPI-SWI.

In 2002, "Unwrapped" brought in $40,000 and was certified platinum by IFPI-SWI and gold by PROMUSICAE.

In 2000, her compilation album "Gloria Estefan: Greatest Hits Vol. II" generated $30,000 in earnings and received gold certifications from PROMUSICAE and IFPI-SWI.

In 1999, "Alma Caribeña" earned an impressive $620,000 and was certified 2x platinum by PROMUSICAE, platinum by CAPIF, and gold by RIAA and AMPROFON.

In 1997, "Gloria!" raked in $950,000 and achieved multiple platinum and gold certifications from various organizations.

Gloria Estefan performs onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala / L. Busacca/Getty Images

Ranking as the top artist

Gloria Estefan's impact on the music industry is undeniable. Her remarkable journey through music has earned her seven Grammys, and her career has spanned over an impressive five decades. Since 1977, Gloria Estefan has graced us with 24 albums and achieved an impressive 38 #1 hits throughout her illustrious career.

Gloria Estefan speaks after receiving the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal/ Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Gloria Estefan's re al estate

She has made Miami, Florida, her home for an extended period. In 1993, Emilio and Gloria Estefan acquired a 1.4-acre waterfront property on Star Island in Miami for $1.84 million. For a long time, Emilio's mother resided on the premises. Following her passing in 2013, the Estefans decided to lease the guest house for $30,000 per month. In 2015, they initially listed the estate for $40 million but did not secure a buyer. By May 2020, they adjusted the asking price to $27.5 million. The property was eventually sold in August 2021 for $35 million. The Estefans own a second mansion on Star Island, which is valued at a minimum of $30 million.

Born as Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo Garcia on September 1, 1957, in Havana, Cuba, she and her family sought refuge in the United States during the Cuban Revolution. Her father's service in the US Military, including participation in the Vietnam War and the Bay of Pigs invasion, is a testament to their eventful history. Her mother contributed to education as a school teacher in the Dade County Public School System.

In 1976, Gloria Estefan entered into a romantic relationship with Emilio Estefan, the band leader of the Miami Sound Machine, and they tied the knot in 1978. She proudly acknowledged Emilio Estefan as her first and only boyfriend. Together, they have a son, Nayib (born 2 September 1980), and a daughter, Emily (born 5 December 1994). Their family continues to call the Star Island section of Miami Beach, Florida, their home.

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan attend the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame / John Lamparski/Getty Images

How old is Gloria Estefan?

Currently, Gloria Estefan is 65 years old.

What is the name of Gloria Estefan’s husband?

Gloria Estefan was married to Emilio Estefan.

How much does Gloria Estefan make annually?

Gloria Estefan earns an estimated salary of $50 million per year.

