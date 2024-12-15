ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking

Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Man put his head down on a slot machine in a casino | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Bob Sacha
Man put his head down on a slot machine in a casino | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Bob Sacha

A man from Arizona visited Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in January, used the slot machine, and won a $229,368.52 jackpot. But he didn't realise he had won because the slot machine he used malfunctioned. The mistake came to light only after the casino officials reviewed and decided to inform the Nevada Control Board after they failed to identify the man who had won the jackpot.

 

"By the time an extensive review of the slot machine and the communications technology was completed, confirming the jackpot had been won, Mr. Taylor had returned home to Arizona," the organization said in a statement released last week. The board later launched an extensive investigation with their Enforcement Division to discover Taylor's identity. They went through hours of surveillance camera footage and spoke to witnesses who were present at the Casino at the time. 

They went on to obtain data from the ridesharing company, which ultimately helped lead them to Taylor. James Taylor, chief of the board's Enforcement Division, said the efforts to find the winner following the malfunction were important to the public trust in this industry. "The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," Taylor said.

"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," he added.

"I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron," he continued. "This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public," he said. As per the board, Taylor was later notified of his big win around 20 days later. Taylor later told Fox Business that in his 28-year career, he's never heard of a story like this one.

Representative image showing a casino (Image source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)
Representative image showing a casino (Image source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

"I can’t remember a time when we’ve done this before and I just can’t imagine somebody walking away from a machine," he said. "And it wasn’t his fault. The machine truly did have a communication error."

The slot machine typically features interactive random odds for winning a cash prize. A progressive slot machine takes a percentage of each bet placed and adds it to the jackpot total. When a person spins a winning combination on the slot machine, the machine should notify the player and the casino about the win. However, in Mr.Taylor's case, the machine malfunctioned and failed to alert him to a win. While the odds of winning depend on the prize, the chances of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in about 50 million, via Newsweek.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
6 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
NEWS
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
Dwyane 'the Rock' Johnson said that his friend's actions changed the course of his life.
15 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
Despite putting the contestant in an awkward position the host did get the audience to laugh.
1 day ago
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
NEWS
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
Although fans have admired his energy on the episode for years, Paul revealed why he wasn't too happy.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
It took more than a decade and an amazing invention for Les Cookson to secure a deal on Shark Tank.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
The contestant was also defended by some who said they would've made the same mistake.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
While the item received a record-breaking appraisal, a flaw prevented its value from going higher.
2 days ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
3 days ago
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
What is Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
3 days ago
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
Sajak was criticized by fans on the internet but the contestant clarified that it was just for fun.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
Danielle Perez had gone viral after talking about the awkward moment on "The Price is Right" on social media.
4 days ago
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
NEWS
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
The singer also got Malone's number but is only focusing on sharing his work with him for now.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
5 days ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
5 days ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
5 days ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
6 days ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
6 days ago