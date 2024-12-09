ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box

The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and the Antiques Roadshow expert talking (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshots showing the guest and the Antiques Roadshow expert talking (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

People are bound to be elated after learning that an object in their possession is a lot more valuable than they thought, but it's also scary when the world knows that you have such expensive items in your house. "Antiques Roadshow" has gained a reputation for flooring guests who are oblivious to the value of items they bring. But in one episode, the guest had to call for bodyguards after learning that he had an extraordinary and expensive artifact. Even expert Alastair Dickensen was blown away by the significance of the pensioner's 17th Century Silver Gambling Counter Box that featured a portrait of King Charles I.

Screenshot showing the Silver Gambling Counter Box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the Silver Gambling Counter Box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

The piece was brought in by an elderly man, who had very little idea about what it was. The item immediately caught Dickenson's attention because of the portrait of the British king at the top. "My favorite period of English silver is the 17th Century and you've brought along a charming little box with a portrait of Charles I on the top," the expert said.

Screenshot showing the portrait of Charles I on the box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the portrait of Charles I on the box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

The owner seemed surprised as he didn't know who it was, before sharing the story of how he got the silver counter box. He said that he was in the insurance business when someone brought the item to his office in 1988. They were short of cash and wanted to pawn the silver box. Since he had some idea about antiques, he agreed to take the item and after negotiations for £2,000 (~$2,552). 

Screenshot showing the guest on the show (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the guest on the show (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

After hearing the story, Dickenson proceeded to closely examine the ornate object and share its significance. He showed that apart from the portrait of the King, the silver counter box also featured a portrait of his wife, Henrietta Maria at the bottom. "What I particularly like about this box is these fantastic, fanciful, almost demonic figures around the side here," he explained. 

Screenshot showing the engravings on the side of the box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the engravings on the side of the box (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

He remarked that the engravings were beautifully pierced and the box contained more pieces of art inside it. When the owner was asked about what the item was, he said, "I was told it was gaming discs, produced by this awful gentry many, many years ago who did nothing but eat, drink, and womanizer." The expert laughed and confirmed that he was right and that it was a counter box that was used to keep disc-like counters used for gambling.  He then proceeded to open the box revealing 32 counters, each one beautifully engraved with different kings and queens of England.

Screenshot showing the engravings on the counters (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the engravings on the counters (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

"Now there's a maker associated with these and that's a chap called Simon Van de Pass and he died in 1647. So we know that this box, with the portrait of King Charles I has to be before 1647 so I would date it to about 1640," Dickenson explained. The guest was pleasantly surprised with the fact that he now had some idea of how valuable the item could be. Dickenson then explained that only a few such counter boxes have been auctioned and with the "32 little gems" inside, the item is ever so valuable.

Screenshot showing the silver box with all the counters (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)
Screenshot showing the silver box with all the counters (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/BBC)

Call the Bodyguards

At this point, the guest was on the edge of his seat, eager to know what could be the value of his silver counter box. Dickenson then shared that the appraisal told him that the item was definitely worth more than £2,000, and at an auction, it could probably fetch £6,000 (~$7,657) to £8,000 (~$10,209.94 )."

 

Taken aback by the expert's claim, the pensioner promptly exclaimed, "No! Golly." Following a brief pause, the elderly man remarked that he would need a bodyguard now to keep the expensive item safe.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
3 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
7 hours ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
8 hours ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
1 day ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 days ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
3 days ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
3 days ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
3 days ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
4 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
6 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
6 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
6 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
7 days ago