Shakira stands out as a globally renowned and highly accomplished artist, boasting a career spanning over three decades. However, her wealth isn't solely attributed to her music, it also stems from her investments across industries. The star is set to launch her new album in September, which will feature songs in both English and Spanish. She has reportedly collaborated with well-known singers like Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap in the album.

Shakira will release a new album in September. pic.twitter.com/OVJuXjRfm7 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) June 19, 2023

Hailing from Colombia, Shakira is a global pop sensation with a substantial net worth of $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth while CA Knowledge reports her net worth to be $400 million. Beyond her role as a singer and songwriter, she wears multiple hats including that of a producer, belly dancer and philanthropist. At present, her impressive track record boasts over 125 million albums and singles sold worldwide, solidifying her position as one of the most accomplished female vocalists in history.

Image Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Shakira, a Colombian star, burst onto the scene at 13 with "Magia" in 1991. Though initial sales were modest, her Spanish albums like "Pies Descalzos" (1995) and "Donde Estan los Ladrones?" (1998) found success. She made a mark in English music with "Laundry Service" (2001), selling 20 million copies, and hits like "Whenever, Wherever." Her Spanish albums "Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1" (2005), "Sale el Sol" (2010), and "El Dorado" (2017) were Latin chart-toppers. In English, "Oral Fixation Vol. 2" (2005), "She Wolf" (2009), and "Shakira" (2014) achieved gold/platinum status. Hits like "Hips Don't Lie," and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" ruled charts.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2013, Shakira reportedly earned a hefty $12 million for her stint on "The Voice."

In 2008, Shakira inked a decade-long contract with Live Nation, fetching her a substantial sum of $300 million.

In January 2021, Shakira made a significant move by selling the rights to her publishing catalog of around 145 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund. While the specifics remained confidential, the deal was valued at no less than $100 million.

Image Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

She is the second-most successful Latina singer after Gloria Estefan. In Colombia, she holds the record for highest music sales. Her accolades include three Grammy Awards, 13 Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame adds to her achievements.

Billboard named her the Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade in 2009. She leads as the most-streamed Latin artist on Spotify and is among just three female artists with two YouTube videos exceeding two billion views each.

Image Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Unveiled in November 2017, the Paradise Papers disclosed Shakira's link to a company that shifted $30 million in music rights. The prosecution alleges an unpaid tax amount of $13.9 million, but Shakira maintains she's cleared her dues, including an interest payment of $2.8 million. The case is now pending trial.

Shakira has ventured into diverse industries including perfumery, lingerie, real estate, and more. Notably, she has established enterprises in perfumes, lingerie, toys, real estate and even established a foundation. She has introduced an impressive array of over 10 distinct fragrances. Presently, 12 of these fragrances can be acquired through her official website. In 2015, she collaborated with Fisher-Price to unveil an exclusive collection of toys.

Image Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In 2018, Shakira put her chic Miami mansion on the market for $11.6 million. The impressive 20,726-square-foot estate by Miami's North Bay Road offers over 100 feet of Biscayne Bay access and a striking waterfront view. Inside, the 8,708-square-foot house boasts six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. Notable neighbors include Matt Damon, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Michael Bay.

Following her split from Piqué in 2022, the couple sold their Barcelona home for $16 million. Currently, she's said to be renting a $15 million waterfront residence while on the hunt for a new mega-mansion worth upwards of $50 million. In addition, she maintains a residence in the Bahamas.

In 2014, Shakira became the first person to attract more than 100 million fans on Facebook, becoming the most "liked" celebrity on the social network, per The Guardian. She currently boasts a fan base of 124 million on Facebook and 88.4 million on Instagram.