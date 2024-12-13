ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak

Despite putting the contestant in an awkward position the host did get the audience to laugh.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant Razel Zapanta on Wheel Of Fortune with Pat Sajak (Cover image source: Instagram | @razelindentistry)
The "Wheel of Fortune" often witnesses bizarre celebrations with people who win big on the show, but sometimes contestants also share their personal stories and achievements. During his over four-decade-long stint on "Wheel Of Fortune", Pat Sajak has produced some iconic moments and weird moments. From saving the show after an early reveal to managing an NSFW guess made by a guest, Sajak has done it all. However, there was one instance where he put a contestant in an awkward position when he found out that she was a dentistry student. Sajak made a weird request to the returning contestant, Razel Zapanta, which left audiences puzzled

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Razel | D3 Dental Student (@razelindentistry)

 

Razel Zapanta of Porter Ranch, California appeared in the 'College Week Spring Break' edition of the show for the first time. During the episode, the Azusa Pacific University student shared that her dream was to become a 'singing dentist', that is dentist by day and singer by night.

On the show, Zapanta had the run of a lifetime advancing to the bonus round after winning a ton of cash. She chose the category "around the house" for the bonus round. After guessing the initial letters, she went on to crush the puzzle guessing the answer "SOAP DISH" in the very first attempt. 

 

Sajak made her day even better by revealing that she had picked the "Mini Cooper" envelope for the bonus prize and she would be driving the car home. While it was a dream come true moment for Zapanta the first time, she got to relive the dream by appearing on the show again. This time she was on the regular edition of "Wheel of Fortune" with an equally great chance at winning great prizes.

Sajak recognized her recalling that she wanted to become a singing dentist. Zapanta shared she was now in dental school and on her way to realizing this dream as well. This is when Sajak walked over to the contestant and pulled his lip up before asking Zapanta to take a look at his teeth. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Razel | D3 Dental Student (@razelindentistry)

 

However, Sajak was only joking as he did not go through with the impromptu consultation on stage. Nevertheless, it was yet another funny moment that Sajak pulled off on screen.

The 41st season of "Wheel of Fortune" marked the last for the longtime host. Even in his last season, Sajak and the contestants did not fail to create one of the best moments on the show. Earlier that year in May, a contestant made a rather not-safe-for-work guess on the show, which was managed brilliantly by Sajak. 

Tavaris Williams. Was trying to solve a puzzle that read,  "_ _ _ _  I _  T _ E  B _ _ T!" While most would take some time to figure out the phrase, Williams quickly buzzed to make a guess.

Screenshot showing the contestants and the puzzle (Image source: BuzzerBlog/YouTube)
Turning all heads, he confidently said, "Right in the butt," as the answer. The guess was met with brief silence after which the audience burst into laughter. As the other contestants went "What?" Sajak responded with a definitive "no" to Williams which shocked him to the core. Turns out the correct answer was  "THIS IS THE BEST!"

 

Williams told Fox News that common sense had left him when he made the guess. He shared that the show took a break after the incident during which the "spectacular host" did his best to support him.

