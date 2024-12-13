ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later

Although fans have admired his energy on the episode for years, Paul revealed why he wasn't too happy.
PUBLISHED 45 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Aaron Paul on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Aaron Paul on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Game shows on TV are supposed to be spectacles of hope where people are seen winning prizes that change their lives while having a few light-hearted moments. Long before Aaron Paul gained stardom through "Breaking Bad", he made a famous appearance on the beloved game show, "The Price Is Right". The clip of his episode has gone viral time and again and fans have cherished his energy on the show. While the footage brings smiles to the faces of viewers, the actor revealed on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" that for him it was a rather haunting and depressing experience.

Screenshot showing Aaron Paul next to Bob Barker on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Aaron Paul next to Bob Barker on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)

Most Energetic Contestant on The Price Is Right

Paul's appearance on "The Price is Right" aired back in 2000 when he was still going by his given name, Aaron Sturtevant. The actor brought a certain fire to the show that fans had rarely witnessed before. 

Screenshot showing Aaron Paul on the podium (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Aaron Paul on the podium (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

He became borderline manic from the moment his name was called out from the stage. "You're the man Bob!! You're my idol," Paul screamed as he made his way to the stage. After making his first bid he won a spot on the stage up next to Bob Barker. He was clearly overwhelmed as Barker revealed that he could win a brand new sports car in the upcoming game "Dice." After a hot streak, Aaron guessed the last digit of the price wrong and lost a chance to win. Nevertheless, he got to spin the wheel and appear in the showcase round.

 

In the showcase round, Paul had to guess the price of yet another sports car. Unfortunately, he overestimated the price of the car by just $132 and lost. While he was clearly distraught, his appearance went on to live in the memories of viewers and internet users forever.

 

"I Was Depressed" 

About 14 years later when Paul became a star, he shared insights from his experience on NBC’s "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." Revealing the secret of his enthusiasm, the actor said,  “I literally had six cans of Red Bull, obviously." He further commented that looking at the clip now he thinks that it looks like he is really on drugs. Talking about the desk he won at the show, Paul said he had to leave it behind at his old apartment, as it was too heavy to move. 

 

“I was depressed for many, many, many months,” Paul said, referring to his heart breaking He added that the loss felt worse after one of his friends made it to the Showcase round in another episode and bagged some prizes. However, things looked a bit better when his friend took him on a trip that he won on the show.

The Redemption of Aaron Paul

Since Paul lost out in the Showcase Showdown, his redemption on the show was long due. He finally got the chance when he appeared on "Late Late Show", where host James Corden gave him a chance to sneak on to the set of "The Price Is Right" and play his round again.

However, they were caught by the show's current host,  Drew Carey who appeared mad at first but allowed the two to carry on with him hosting the round. 

 

Paul corrected his mistake and bid $26,000 this time for the same car that he lost out on. However, his competitor, Corden, factored in depreciation and made a much lower bid of $4,500. In the end, Aaron once again lost out as Corden's guess was the closest to the current retail price of the car.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
NEWS
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
Although fans have admired his energy on the episode for years, Paul revealed why he wasn't too happy.
45 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
It took more than a decade and an amazing invention for Les Cookson to secure a deal on Shark Tank.
3 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
The contestant was also defended by some who said they would've made the same mistake.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
While the item received a record-breaking appraisal, a flaw prevented its value from going higher.
1 day ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
1 day ago
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
What is Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
2 days ago
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
Sajak was criticized by fans on the internet but the contestant clarified that it was just for fun.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
Danielle Perez had gone viral after talking about the awkward moment on "The Price is Right" on social media.
2 days ago
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
NEWS
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
The singer also got Malone's number but is only focusing on sharing his work with him for now.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
4 days ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
4 days ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
5 days ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
6 days ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
6 days ago