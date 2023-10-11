Name David Bowie (born David Robert Jones) Net Worth $230 Million Sources of Income Music royalties, Albums, Acting, etc. Gender Male DOB January 8, 1947 - January 10, 2016 Age 69 Years (at the time of death) Nationality England Profession Singer, Actor, Musician, Record producer, Singer-songwriter

David Bowie, an iconic British musician, singer-songwriter, and actor, was known for his innovative and commercially successful work. Bowie's net worth at the time of his death in 2016 was an impressive $230 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Bowie's acting career was also as diverse and impactful as his music journey. He portrayed memorable characters such as the enigmatic Jareth in "Labyrinth" and Pontius Pilate in "The Last Temptation of Christ," leaving a lasting mark on the film industry.

David Bowie's primary source of income was his groundbreaking music career. With record sales exceeding 100 million, he was a prolific artist, releasing 27 studio albums during his lifetime. Bowie's music continues to generate substantial revenue from album sales, streaming, and royalties. In addition to music, Bowie ventured into acting, appearing in over 30 film, television, and theatrical projects.

David Bowie's salary varied throughout his career. His income depended on album sales, royalties, concert tours, and acting projects. He achieved tremendous success in the 1970s with albums like "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" and continued to earn substantial sums from his music and tours.

Business ventures

Bowie's foray into business ventures extended to the creation of Bowie Bonds. This innovative financial move allowed him to monetize his extensive music catalog eventually landing a $55 million loan from Prudential Financial, using his pre-1990 song catalog as collateral with a 10-year duration and annual interest payments of 7.9%. After a decade, he would repay the loan and retain ownership of his music catalog's royalty payments.

In January 2022, Bowie's estate made headlines by selling his music publishing catalog to Warner Chappell for a staggering $250 million. This sale included over six decades of music, 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, and approximately 400 songs, marking a significant posthumous financial achievement for the iconic artist.

David Bowie's assets were diverse. Bowie bought two NYC penthouses which covered about 5,300 square feet for $4 million in 1999, per Observer. Bowie also owned a 14-room estate in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a 5-bedroom Mustique villa, built in 1989, sold for $5 million in 1995, and later rented at $40,000 to $70,000 per week.

David Bowie's personal life was marked by two marriages. His first marriage was to Mary Barnett, with whom he had a son, Duncan Jones. His second marriage was to Somali model Iman, with whom he had a daughter, Alexandria. Bowie's openness about his sexual orientation, initially stating he was gay, and later identifying as bisexual, contributed to his status as a cultural icon.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, succumbing to liver cancer just two days after celebrating his 69th birthday. He had kept his illness a closely guarded secret from the public, and his death marked a somber moment for the music world and his countless fans worldwide.

Bowie was the recipient of numerous awards and honors throughout his career. He won 11 NME Awards, 4 BRIT Awards, 4 Ivor Novello Awards, and 4 MTV Video Music Awards. Bowie also received 19 Grammy nominations and won 5 Grammy Awards, including Best Video, Short Form for "Jazzin' for Blue Jean" and multiple awards for his final album, "Blackstar." He was featured on the currency of Brixton, his birthplace, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What was David Bowie's net worth at the time of his death?

David Bowie had an estimated net worth of $230 million dollars at the time of his death in 2016.

What was David Bowie's most popular hit?

"Let's Dance” was one of Bowie's biggest-selling tracks.

What genre is David Bowie?

Bowie is a prominent figure in the music genre which is often referred to as Glam Rock or Glitter Rock.

