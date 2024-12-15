'Price is Right' contestant chooses $1,500 over a chance at Nissan car — many think it was a genius move

While most would think it was a dumb move, it turns out it was the smartest thing to do.

The popular game show "The Price is Right" is all about taking risks and gaining rewards. People don't play it safe on a show with so much on the line. However, there was one guy who chose to shock everyone including host Drew Carey by refusing to take a shot at winning a brand new car. The contestant, Kevin, befuddled a livid studio audience by walking away with $1,500 instead of trying to drive away in a Nissan.

Screenshot showing the contestant Kevin and the host Drew Carey during the game "Let Em Roll" (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Andy A)

In the episode, Kevin was on a roll playing the “Let ’Em Roll,” a game where contestants can get a chance to win a brand new car if all five of the dice show a car symbol. Beating spectacular odds, Kevin rolled four car symbols right off the bat and one read $1,500. For one dice that didn't fall in line, Kevin had the option to roll it two more times and get a car symbol or take a cash prize instead. But, in a shocking move, Kevin chose not to go ahead with any more rolls and took the $1,500.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the rules to Keving (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Andy A)

The audience was in utter disbelief and even Carey thought Kevin had made a mistake. “You don’t want to roll that one to try and win the car?” Carey asked. “No, I’ll take the $1,500,” an excitable Kevin responded.

Screenshot showing Keving cheering (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Andy A)

The host politely explained the rules again and clarified to the contestant that he could get a shot at winning a brand-new Nissan car. However, Kevin didn't budge and badly wanted the $1,500. He even looked out to the audience and screamed .“I love the Price is Right.”

While most think that Kevin made a bad move, an analysis from SB Nation, pointed out that it could be genius instead. The outlet noted that in the final two rolls of the single die, Kevin had a 50/50 chance of landing the car symbol, in each roll. If he failed, he could have landed on either $500, $1,000, or $1,500 again, with each having a 1 in 6 chance.

Thus, there was a stronger chance of Kevin walking away with less than $1,500 than him winning a car. Taking the probability into consideration, it seems like taking the $1,500 was the smartest thing to do.

Screenshot showing the dice (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right/Andy A)

Furthermore, winners of cars on "The Price Is Right" know that it's not what it looks like. Those who choose the keep the cars need to pay the taxes on them, which often is in thousands.

Furthermore, winners don't even get the same car that is shown to them. Most recently, Samara Leilani, who won a Nissan Sentra on the show, shared how it goes. Leilani called it a "waiting game" as winners have to wait for the dealership to contact them after the episode airs.

Furthermore, she shared that she didn't get the car shown on TV and it was only a prop. In the end, she had to use the value of the car as a coupon to choose from different models and brands.