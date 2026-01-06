ECONOMY & WORK
If you don’t need a budget for these 7 things, you’re richer than most Americans

People always tie things like big houses and fancy cars to wealth, but the little things matter more
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a man at an ATM machine (Cover image source: Getty Images | Eva-Katalin)
Over the years, there have been some stereotypical indicators of wealth. For example, if you have a big house, you’re considered wealthy. The same goes for buying a new car or the latest hi-tech trending gadget. However, one doesn’t need to do all that to be wealthy. It turns out that the little things are a much better indicator of a person’s wealth than lavish extravagance. Here are seven things that are indicators of a person being wealthy, as per a VegOut report.

Comfortably covering a $1,000 emergency

The keyword in the point mentioned above is ‘comfortably.’ For millions of Americans, spending $1,000 in an emergency situation is financially crushing. For millions more, it is a massive inconvenience that might stretch them thin for a temporary period of time. However, if you can spend an emergency $1,000 comfortably, you’re one of the very few in the country.

Hands holding US Dollar bills | Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska
Representative image of a cash transaction. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska)

Relaxed about groceries and essentials

If you’re going out to get groceries and you are not worried about what the bill might come to, you’re more secure than most Americans. Having the luxury to experiment with different, more expensive brands is a luxury. Millions of people have to constantly worry about their bank accounts while shopping, thanks to rising prices and low wages.

No hesitation before visiting a doctor

It’s no secret that healthcare costs in America are among the highest in the world. As a result, millions of Americans who belong to low and middle-income households have to think twice before even visiting a doctor. If it’s an illness they believe they can live with, they choose to save the money. However, the wealthy won’t have any such worries.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kobus Louw)
Representative image of a man in a hospital bed. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kobus Louw)

Vacationing with ease

Travelling in itself is a luxury, but to do so with ease truly is a great indicator of how wealthy a person is. Millions need several months of planning and saving up, followed by a financial recovery period, to pull off a vacation. If you can just travel without saving up for months and frequently, you’re very well off.

Eating out

Going to restaurants and bars costs a lot of money. A lot of people cannot afford to do that frequently. Sure, they might eat outside once a month, but that is about it. If one can eat out frequently without worrying about their bank accounts, that is a wealthy individual right there.

Representative image of a young woman counting dollar bills (Image source: Getty Images/ Photo by SDI Productions)
Representative image of a young woman counting dollar bills (Image source: Getty Images/ Photo by SDI Productions)

Ability to immediately repair or replace things

These include items that are quite expensive to replace or get fixed, like electronics and cars, to name a few. Those who can afford to replace or repair faulty items at their homes immediately are truly wealthy.

Security to invest freely

Those who do not have a lot of money are quite squirmish when it comes to investments. Everyone knows that investments are good, but most people don’t have the capital to invest in the first place. If you don’t have any financial problems after investing a good amount of money, you are wealthy.

