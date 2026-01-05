ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received

The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
Former US President Joe Biden. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Rebecca Noble | Getty Images)
Former US President Joe Biden. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Rebecca Noble | Getty Images)

Joe Biden may have lost the support and confidence of American voters due to his policies, but he will still get the most hefty pension that any U.S. President has received. High-ranking government officials, including Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and Senators, get a substantial pension once their political careers come to an end. When it comes to Biden, he will be taking home a whopping $417,000.

Joe Biden on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention | Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee
Former US President Joe Biden. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee)

The pension funds are taxpayer-funded, and Biden is set to get the amount from two such funds. “It’s pretty unusual, historically unusual, to have such a large pension amount,” National Taxpayer Union Foundation Vice President Demian Brady said as per a report in The New York Post. “I would have to say that it’s the largest,” he added.

The reason that the former president is eligible for such a huge amount of money as pension is that Biden has been part of the American establishment for decades, and he has worked in several high-ranking posts. He was elected to the upper chamber in 1972 and has served as a Senator, a Vice-President, and a President. That’s what allows him to draw money from multiple pension funds. He is able to collect benefits established under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, as well as the Civil Service Retirement System for ex-senators.

Joe Biden as Barack Obama's Vice-President. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Stroshane)
Joe Biden as Barack Obama's Vice-President. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Stroshane)

The annual pay in the pension plan is calculated by using a formula that takes into account Biden’s 44 years of service as a government official, as well as his three highest years of salary during that time. So, his starting pension was well over what a large majority of the country’s citizens make. This indicates he is going to have a pretty comfortable retirement.

“Biden’s starting pension could be as much as $166,374, including an $18,186 set aside in the program for the spousal portion of benefit,” Brady explained. Thanks to his time as President, he receives a quarter of a million dollars every year as a Presidential pension, equivalent to the salary of a Cabinet secretary. As far as 2026 is concerned, the General Services Administration budgeted more than $1.5 million for Biden, which is $727,000 alone for office space.

Image Source: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the Capital building| Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool | Getty Images
Former US President Joe Biden. (Image credit: Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool | Getty Images)

That is more than any former President in history. “There’s no cap on the rent for that,” Brady said, before adding, “So it could be in a high-density area with high rent, and there is no limit on the amount of square footage that’s being rented and funded by taxpayers. It’s also provided for life.” Brady also believes that measures should be taken to ensure that this amount of taxpayer money doesn’t go towards funding Presidents after their time in office comes to an end.

More on Market Realist:

Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans

President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds

2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player fulfills her honeymoon wish by winning $45,000 and a luxury cruise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fulfills her honeymoon wish by winning $45,000 and a luxury cruise
"Finally, in 2026, BR was a success. Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise!" a fan reacted.
3 hours ago
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
Things turned out for the better for the shopper in the end, but the miscommunication was incredible.
14 hours ago
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
ECONOMY & WORK
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
18 hours ago
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
The subway system is used by thousands but it is not in the best shape to be that expensive.
18 hours ago
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani only recently took the oath as a New York mayor and has already been underestimated.
18 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
"Happy New Year" is the theme for this week, but for bonus rounds, it should be Unhappy New Year," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
The Affordable Care Act subsidies came to an end which will raise healthcare premiums.
3 days ago
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
According to WARN Tracker, big names like are set to lay off more workers.
3 days ago
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
As the ACA subsidies came to an end in 2025, healthcare premium prices are set to go up.
3 days ago
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
The prices of 350 drugs will be increased by some notable companies like Pfizer and Sanofi.
3 days ago
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
The tariffs will hit consumers a lot worse in 2026 than the impact they had in 2025.
3 days ago
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
The divergence in the recovery of income levels of the poor and the rich is likely to keep growing.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
Maureen couldn't make it because of her choice of words, despite performing well earlier.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
5 days ago
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
5 days ago
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
WALMART
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
5 days ago
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
More than 8.3 million workers will be paid more starting January 1, 2026, thanks to the rise in minimum wage.
5 days ago
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
5 days ago
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
5 days ago