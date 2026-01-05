Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received

The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.

Joe Biden may have lost the support and confidence of American voters due to his policies, but he will still get the most hefty pension that any U.S. President has received. High-ranking government officials, including Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and Senators, get a substantial pension once their political careers come to an end. When it comes to Biden, he will be taking home a whopping $417,000.

Former US President Joe Biden. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee)

The pension funds are taxpayer-funded, and Biden is set to get the amount from two such funds. “It’s pretty unusual, historically unusual, to have such a large pension amount,” National Taxpayer Union Foundation Vice President Demian Brady said as per a report in The New York Post. “I would have to say that it’s the largest,” he added.

The reason that the former president is eligible for such a huge amount of money as pension is that Biden has been part of the American establishment for decades, and he has worked in several high-ranking posts. He was elected to the upper chamber in 1972 and has served as a Senator, a Vice-President, and a President. That’s what allows him to draw money from multiple pension funds. He is able to collect benefits established under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, as well as the Civil Service Retirement System for ex-senators.

Joe Biden as Barack Obama's Vice-President. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Stroshane)

The annual pay in the pension plan is calculated by using a formula that takes into account Biden’s 44 years of service as a government official, as well as his three highest years of salary during that time. So, his starting pension was well over what a large majority of the country’s citizens make. This indicates he is going to have a pretty comfortable retirement.

“Biden’s starting pension could be as much as $166,374, including an $18,186 set aside in the program for the spousal portion of benefit,” Brady explained. Thanks to his time as President, he receives a quarter of a million dollars every year as a Presidential pension, equivalent to the salary of a Cabinet secretary. As far as 2026 is concerned, the General Services Administration budgeted more than $1.5 million for Biden, which is $727,000 alone for office space.

Former US President Joe Biden. (Image credit: Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool | Getty Images)

That is more than any former President in history. “There’s no cap on the rent for that,” Brady said, before adding, “So it could be in a high-density area with high rent, and there is no limit on the amount of square footage that’s being rented and funded by taxpayers. It’s also provided for life.” Brady also believes that measures should be taken to ensure that this amount of taxpayer money doesn’t go towards funding Presidents after their time in office comes to an end.

More on Market Realist:

Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans

President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds

2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans