This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong

The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.

Comfort is a priority for any airline passenger, and that's why people pay extra for upgrades such as the seat that they want. But sometimes people have to face unexpected complications despite paying more. Reddit user Such_Drop6000 made a scathing post about being seated next to a restroom after requesting an upgrade. The viral post explained, "Paid $85 for upgraded seat, no TV, no power, and right beside the bathroom."

The image in the post showed an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation. Given the limitations of aircraft seat sizes, it acknowledged the passenger's decision to upgrade while highlighting the displeasure of the circumstance. However, the passenger immediately received backlash for being ungrateful about the ample legroom. "When ppl complain about being close to the restroom on a plane, I always wonder if they realize first class is as close to the bathroom as you can get on a plane," u/Abject_Afternoon9873 criticized.

"As a tall man, I cannot fathom how this post is a complaint. One look at this photo, and it instantly looked like more comfort than I’ve had on a plane in 30 years," u/PickerPilgrim pointed out. "Making sure you checked the armrest, that sometimes has a popout screen in those situations," u/Predictor92 complained. "For someone whose flights are almost exclusively short-haul around Europe, that leg room is almost unbelievable," u/ThaddeusGriffin_ added. "I travel every week and always pick this seat or a similar kn my flights. TV is in the armrest," u/THE_COOL_JAMES, a regular flight passenger chimed in.

CNBC reported that over the past 40 years, aeroplane cabins have become increasingly cramped as airlines reduced legroom and installed lighter seats to accommodate more passengers and save on fuel costs. Initially, commercial aircraft seats were simple wicker chairs, which evolved to cushioned seats in response to higher travel demand in the post-World War II era. However, after the U.S. deregulated the airline industry in 1978, competition led to a significant reduction in seat pitch, from approximately 35 inches to around 31 inches today, with budget airlines offering even less.

As demand for air travel surged, newer regulations are being considered to establish minimum standards for seat dimensions amid the growing concerns over cramped cabin conditions. Hence, it remains quite common for passengers to complain about not receiving their desired seat along with benefits during long flight hauls.

