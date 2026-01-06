ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong

The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Passengers onboard a plane (Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Peter Macdiarmid Staff)
Passengers onboard a plane (Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Peter Macdiarmid Staff)

Comfort is a priority for any airline passenger, and that's why people pay extra for upgrades such as the seat that they want. But sometimes people have to face unexpected complications despite paying more. Reddit user Such_Drop6000 made a scathing post about being seated next to a restroom after requesting an upgrade. The viral post explained, "Paid $85 for upgraded seat, no TV, no power, and right beside the bathroom." 

Reddit
Airplane seating (Image Source: Reddit |  u/Such_Drop6000)

The image in the post showed an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation. Given the limitations of aircraft seat sizes, it acknowledged the passenger's decision to upgrade while highlighting the displeasure of the circumstance. However, the passenger immediately received backlash for being ungrateful about the ample legroom. "When ppl complain about being close to the restroom on a plane, I always wonder if they realize first class is as close to the bathroom as you can get on a plane," u/Abject_Afternoon9873 criticized. 

A scenic view of aircraft flying | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett
A scenic view of aircraft flying (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett)

"As a tall man, I cannot fathom how this post is a complaint. One look at this photo, and it instantly looked like more comfort than I’ve had on a plane in 30 years," u/PickerPilgrim pointed out. "Making sure you checked the armrest, that sometimes has a popout screen in those situations," u/Predictor92 complained. "For someone whose flights are almost exclusively short-haul around Europe, that leg room is almost unbelievable," u/ThaddeusGriffin_ added. "I travel every week and always pick this seat or a similar kn my flights. TV is in the armrest," u/THE_COOL_JAMES, a regular flight passenger chimed in.

Cover Image Source: Unsplash| Photo by Suhyeon Choi
An airplane interior (Image Source: Unsplash| Photo by Suhyeon Choi)

CNBC reported that over the past 40 years, aeroplane cabins have become increasingly cramped as airlines reduced legroom and installed lighter seats to accommodate more passengers and save on fuel costs. Initially, commercial aircraft seats were simple wicker chairs, which evolved to cushioned seats in response to higher travel demand in the post-World War II era. However, after the U.S. deregulated the airline industry in 1978, competition led to a significant reduction in seat pitch, from approximately 35 inches to around 31 inches today, with budget airlines offering even less.

Image Source: Pexels/Kelly
Passengers at the airport (Image Source: Pexels| Photo by Kelly)

As demand for air travel surged, newer regulations are being considered to establish minimum standards for seat dimensions amid the growing concerns over cramped cabin conditions. Hence, it remains quite common for passengers to complain about not receiving their desired seat along with benefits during long flight hauls. 

More on Market Realist:

Couple paid just two cents on flight fare with ingenious trick, but there's one problem

Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house

800 Tickets Sold for Virgin Galactic's Historic First Journey to the Edge of Space

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
ECONOMY & WORK
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
10 hours ago
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
“We have a fiscal problem,” Romer said. “If we don’t solve it, that will create problems for everybody, including the Fed.”
10 hours ago
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
13 hours ago
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.
15 hours ago
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
15 hours ago
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
Despite the understated nature of some jobs across various industries, they are always in high demand.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
"Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise!" a fan reacted.
22 hours ago
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
Things turned out for the better for the shopper in the end, but the miscommunication was incredible.
1 day ago
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
ECONOMY & WORK
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
1 day ago
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
The subway system is used by thousands but it is not in the best shape to be that expensive.
1 day ago
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's aide predicts another city will replace NYC as financial capital under Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani only recently took the oath as a New York mayor and has already been underestimated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset after three straight bonus round losses in the new year
"Happy New Year" is the theme for this week, but for bonus rounds, it should be Unhappy New Year," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans
The Affordable Care Act subsidies came to an end which will raise healthcare premiums.
4 days ago
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon
According to WARN Tracker, big names like are set to lay off more workers.
4 days ago
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrat Senator explains how Trump holds the key to solving America's healthcare problem
As the ACA subsidies came to an end in 2025, healthcare premium prices are set to go up.
4 days ago
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Pharma companies defy Trump's pressure with latest move — and it will impact most Americans
The prices of 350 drugs will be increased by some notable companies like Pfizer and Sanofi.
4 days ago
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
ECONOMY & WORK
Wells Fargo urges Americans to stock up on these items ASAP as tariffs could make them pricier
The tariffs will hit consumers a lot worse in 2026 than the impact they had in 2025.
4 days ago
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans will struggle with K-shaped economy in 2026 — should you be worried?
The divergence in the recovery of income levels of the poor and the rich is likely to keep growing.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to guess the last word in a puzzle
Maureen couldn't make it because of her choice of words, despite performing well earlier.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ruins New Year's Eve for fans by fumbling easy puzzle worth $50,000
"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
5 days ago