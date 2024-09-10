ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house

A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Getty Images Credit: Photo by Edwin Tan (Representative)
Getty Images Credit: Photo by Edwin Tan (Representative)

Student life is all about making the most of limited resources and navigating various hardships. With tight budgets, students often come up with creative solutions and hacks to save money and manage their everyday challenges. A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by travelling to his university from another city. Tim Chen, a University of British Columbia (UBC) student, shared that he flies to his college twice a week, from Calgary to Vancouver, to avoid paying monthly rent in the most populous city in British Columbia.

 

According to him, he spends only $150 per round-trip flight which comes to around $1200 per month. An average one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver will cost him around $2100, according to CTV News. So he decided to just stay in Calgary and fly there. "It’s a one-hour flight. That’s the same as taking a bus," he said.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Royalty-free | COROIMAGE
Representative Image: Getty Images | Royalty-free | COROIMAGE

Tim said he rented a home in Vancouver for years, but decided to move after a “big increase” in the rent. This is why he feels that traveling 400 miles is a way better option. Taking to Reddit, the student talked about his decision in detail.

"As titled, I’m a super commuter at UBC and I live in Calgary. I have two days that need to go to school for class (Tues and Thu), I fly to Vancouver in the morning and return to Calgary at night. I’ve been flying on Air Canada for all these flights, and for Jan, I did 7 round trips like this," he wrote.

Image Source: Reddit | u/Uranium_Juice235
Image Source: Reddit | u/Uranium_Juice235

"I found there’s saving on rent since I don’t need to pay rent in Calgary (live with my parents) except just casually paying for utilities, and it’s much cheaper than renting a 1b for 2k for more in Vancouver," he continued. He also said how he has been using his time on the flight to study for the exams.

Many took to the comment section of the Reddit post to express their thoughts. "I can't tell if this is a joke or not," wrote u/Curious-Deer-1043, while u/FrederickDerGrossen said, "You even made it to the news on CTV, amazing."

Another user u/galactic_melter asked, "Bro do you need to go to UBC that bad is there not a school in Calgary you can go to instead."

Reddit | u/Troppetardpourmpi
Reddit | u/Troppetardpourmpi

UBC’s Associate Vice-President of Student Housing and Community Services Andrew Parr addressed Tim’s situation and said he understands where all these students are coming from. "We recognize that finding affordable rental accommodation in Vancouver and Kelowna is a challenge for some of our students, as it is for others renting in the communities,” he said. “In Vancouver, it is especially difficult."

Students in Canada are struggling due to the high food and housing prices. According to Global News, many students are struggling and are living in substandard housing and are simply relying on food banks.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
NEWS
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
3 hours ago
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
NEWS
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
She said that the payment screen must have switched while she was entering her phone number
6 hours ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
1 day ago
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.
1 day ago
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
NEWS
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
The creator's consipiracy theory suggests restaurants try to trick people into spending more money.
1 day ago
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
NEWS
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
Letitia Bishop who ordered three Subway sandwiches was erroneously billed a total of $1,021.
2 days ago
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
NEWS
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
Williams, who is an avid investor, says her money habits haven't changed
2 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
3 days ago
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
NEWS
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
The professional tuner was blown away by the little guy's talent and decided to support his talent.
3 days ago
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
NEWS
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
Many have speculated that she was the inspiration for the Disney Pixar movie "Up".
4 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
4 days ago
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
NEWS
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
The artwork has been analyzed and X-rayed by experts who have determined that it dates to around 1595, when the playwright was 31 years old.
5 days ago
Guy stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers with incredible $67,000 winning move. Even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Guy stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers with incredible $67,000 winning move. Even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
6 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
6 days ago
A quaint Maryland town is willing to pay you $20,000 to move there and here's how you can apply
NEWS
A quaint Maryland town is willing to pay you $20,000 to move there and here's how you can apply
The city is making an attempt to boost its population which has been declining since 2020.
6 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
6 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —people advice him not to spend it
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —people advice him not to spend it
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
7 days ago
Contestant loses $3,200 on 'Jeopardy!' because he said ‘Gangster’ and not 'Gangsta'
NEWS
Contestant loses $3,200 on 'Jeopardy!' because he said ‘Gangster’ and not 'Gangsta'
The unforgiving mistake was made while naming Coolio's hit song "Gangsta's Paradise".
7 days ago
Remember Kevin's grocery shopping spree in '90s 'Home Alone'? Here's how much that'll cost today
NEWS
Remember Kevin's grocery shopping spree in '90s 'Home Alone'? Here's how much that'll cost today
A TikTok comparison of Kevin McCallister's 1990 grocery bill to today's prices reveals a 250% increase.
7 days ago
Woman managed to steal fuel for six months after discovering a bizarre gas station glitch
NEWS
Woman managed to steal fuel for six months after discovering a bizarre gas station glitch
The incident sheds light on the vulnerabilities in gas station systems that could potentially be exploited by tech-savvy individuals.
Sep 1, 2024