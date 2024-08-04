Couple paid just two cents on flight fare with ingenious trick, but there's one problem

The couple who successfully booked the penny flight informed the viewers the trick comes with a catch

There’s plenty of advice floating around on social media about how to find cheap flights. From carefully choosing departure dates to utilizing memberships, offers, deals and credit cards, people claim that flyers can save hundreds of dollars. Some even claim that travelers can book flights for just a penny. That is what the TikTok couple, Kee and Dass (@keeanddass), claimed when they successfully bought two tickets for two cents. While the couple shared how they did it, they also informed their viewers that there were some hidden conditions behind the cheap prices as well.

In their first video, the couple flying to Miami, shared proof that they had indeed booked their flight for just two cents. Sharing the image of their receipt, the couple wrote in the caption that, "Yes, it's Spirit but can you beat 2 cent flights???". Further, in the overlay text, the couple shared that they got the tickets by physically going to the airport and buying the tickets from the counter.

The couple believed that this was the only trick to get the tickets for so cheap. While they mentioned the same in the comments, the receipt showed that there was a catch. In the receipt, it could be seen that while the fare was just 2 cents, they had to pay additional taxes that amounted to about $30 on the two tickets.

Despite sharing the proof, the couple wasn't successful in convincing all the viewers. Many commented that there was more to the one-cent tickets and the couple must have gone through a lot during the flight. "I don’t see how a cheap flight is going to be cheaper purchased at the airport. How much was the flight originally online? Parking at the airport? Gas? Time?" wrote one user @michaelevandromed. "Layover be 18hrs," added another user @ashturnenheadzbih. However, the couple clarified by sharing their step-by-step approach to getting cheap flights and added that there were no layovers for their flight.

Further in a follow-up video, the couple shared that while the trick worked for them once, it doesn't always. They said they had tried it in the past and it worked this time. They clarified that usually, they check the prices of the tickets online first, and mostly the same tickets are available at the counter for a little less or half.

They added that there were no layovers and the reason the tickets were so cheap is because online platforms and airlines charge additional fees while booking tickets. This is eliminated when travelers go down to the counter to get the tickets. However, they mentioned another catch that the hack may only work for cheaper airlines like Spirit that too only when they offer discounts and campaigns for penny flights.

Several users in the comments claimed that the trick actually works and even if people don't get penny flights, they do get tickets for much cheaper. "Been trying to tell people about penny flights for years & they just won’t listen," commented one user, @2likemetwo. "No I got a free flight only paid 18 for taxes you can’t beat that," suggested another @jaynay172.

