Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan

If you’re in the market for a new or used car, you’ve got your eyes glued to pricing, features, resale value, and auto loan rates. As interest rates keep rising, you may be apprehensive about taking out a car loan.

Buying a car is a major financial investment, and if you aren't careful, you could end up paying a lot more for a car loan than you should. That’s why it’s important you come to the dealership equipped with strategies to negotiate and bargain for a more manageable car loan. Keep reading to find out how to negotiate a car loan.

What to do before negotiating a car loan.

Source: Getty Images Couple looking at SUVs and trucks

Before you begin negotiating, you’ll need to do the following: Check your credit score: The interest rate you pay is impacted by your credit history, so check your credit score. The higher your score, the lower your interest rate. If your credit score is very good or excellent, you’ll have more negotiating power because lenders will offer you a lower rate. For example, a consumer with an excellent score may pay $522 a month, while a customer with a lower score might pay $562 a month.

Determine how much you can afford: Make sure you can afford your new car payment and the additional costs that come with buying and owning a car. They include: Auto insurance: Get a quote from an insurer to find out how much you may end up paying, and don’t forget your car’s make, model, age, and condition also factor into the total price. Your credit score may also help determine how much you pay. Gas: If you drive a lot, consider the fuel economy of your car and prepare to spend more on gas. Loan payments: The loan amount you pay every month will include your car’s sale price, taxes, fees, add-ons, loan terms, and interest rate. Maintenance: While every car will need maintenance and repairs, the older your car is, the more likely things may go wrong. Research auto loans and interest rates: Shop around and compare interest rates before you head to the dealership, so you know what’s possible based on your credit score and income. And while a dealership’s finance department may help you find a loan, you should get rates from multiple lenders and apply for car loans directly on their websites.

This process will also help you negotiate your interest rate with lenders. Some lenders may try to beat the rates you’re quoted from a competitor.

Tricks for negotiating a car loan.

Source: Getty Images Family shopping for a car