These Used-Car Stocks Drive Themselves

Carvana

Carvana has been one of the most talked about used-car retailers as of late, being one of the first to launch an online service. Like other companies across the board, including Netflix, Adobe, Xerox, and Meta, Carvana reported an earnings loss in 2022's first quarter. After falling 12 percent on that news, Carvana stock closed at $83.14. It could bounce back in 2022's second quarter.