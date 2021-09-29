Used Car Prices Are Up Again—When Will They Drop?

The used car market has been vicious to buyers over the past year and a half. Following a drop in prices from 2017–2019 by -0.34 percent, issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor chip shortage , and inflation have sent costs skyward.

As of this week, most of the used car segments have increased in price. Despite a few months of price drops ending in July, the costs are going up again. When will hopeful drivers catch a break?

What the latest used car data says

According to Blackbook, used car prices are up 0.48 percent this week with compact and mid-size cars gaining more rapidly than trucks and SUVs. Last week, the overall market was up 0.38 percent.

The only segment that declined was sports cars. This likely has to do with the fact that sports cars are usually more popular during the summer months, and buyers tend to do their shopping in spring. Sports cars have been on the decline for 13 consecutive weeks, which is a stark contrast to the overall used car market that has been increasing for four weeks straight.

According to data from Cars.com, the median listing price for a used car increased 34.3 percent in the 12 months ending in August. At that time, used cars held a median value of $23,994. Most of that increase came between March and June when the median price rose 27.3 percent.