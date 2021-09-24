Volvo Plans to Make All Electric Cars Leather-Free

The automotive company announced in Mar. 2021 that it plans to become one of the leading manufacturers of fully electric cars. By 2030, Volvo hopes to discontinue any of its vehicles with an internal combustion engine, which have a bigger carbon footprint.

Sustainability is now just as important as safety. Starting with the introduction of the new #C40Recharge , all fully electric models will be 100% leather- free. Learn more here: https://t.co/LwMzoyQFK8 pic.twitter.com/2pg1hQseZ5

The company aims to have at least 50 percent of its worldwide vehicle sales be fully electric, and the rest hybrid. To achieve this goal, Volvo ensures that it will have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2025. Every new vehicle it has produced after 2019 has had an electric motor. The manufacturer revealed its first fully electric car, the C40 Recharge, in Mar. 2021. The leather-free SUV, going out to buyers in fall 2021, features two electric motors.