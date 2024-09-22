ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first

If you've invested in rental property, you should consider multiple factors when deciding whether it's the best time to sell.
PUBLISHED 47 MINUTES AGO
Source: Getty Images - vm (Representative)
Source: Getty Images - vm (Representative)

Perhaps you bought a rental property two years ago and you've been wondering if it's the right time to sell. Investing in real estate is best done if you can hold the properties long-term, but there will likely still come a time you need to sell. 

When deciding if you should hold on to a property or let it go, be sure to consider your financial circumstances, the state of the economy and rent prices, the rental market in your area, and more.

Let's look at some of the key factors before deciding if you should sell your rental property.

One of the signs you should sell is if there's a seller's market.

For Sale sign
Source: Getty Images

A For Sale sign stands outside of a home.

Of course, you don't want to sell every time it becomes a seller's market, but if other conditions are right and you want to get the most money out of the property possible, paying attention to whether it's a seller's market or a buyer's market is important.

A seller's market is when the demand for properties exceeds supply.

A seller's market means there aren't enough houses or properties for sale to meet current demands of buyers. As Zillow explains, this can mean a faster sale, fewer price cuts, and the potential to get asking price or even significantly above your asking price if you sell.
 

 
Image Source: Photo by Kindel Media | Pexels
Image Source: Photo by Kindel Media | Pexels

How long should you keep a rental property before selling?

 

Investors want to know how long to keep their rental properties, and there isn't really a fixed rule, although in general, the longer you can hold a property, the better.

Due to the expense and effort involved in buying property and finding tenants, you should plan to keep a rental property for at least a year, preferably longer.

If a rental property isn't making enough in rent to be worth the investment, selling sooner may be a wise idea.

Here are a few of the top signs that it's time to sell your property:

-It's a seller's market.
-Your property isn't making you money.
-Property value has appreciated.
-You need the capital you'd gain from selling.
-You've found a better investment opportunity.
-It's time to diversify because too much of your net worth is in real estate.

Again, a seller's market can be a motivator to sell even before you'd planned. If your property could likely fetch a bigger profit now than if you waited a few years or months, and you don't plan to keep it for many more years, go ahead and sell.

Sometimes a rental property doesn't make owners enough money, whether due to frequent tenant turnover, excessive repairs, or other factors. Then it can be better to sell. If your property value has gone up faster than rent prices, that's a sign to sell also.

You may also simply need the money from the sale. Your employment or other financial circumstances changing can mean it's time to sell. Also, you may decide to diversify into something like a REIT, index funds, or other investments that could work better for you.

Signs that you should not sell a rental property:

For signs that you should not sell a rental property, consider the reverse of the previous conditions.

-It's a buyer's market.
-You're making good monthly cash flow.
-The property value hasn't gone up significantly.
-You don't require any added capital right now.

Source: Getty Images | KatarzynaBialasiewicz (Representative)
Source: Getty Images | KatarzynaBialasiewicz (Representative)

You might also choose to sell a rental property if you're simply tired of dealing with it or circumstances have changed to make it unsustainable. Running a rental business requires a lot of time and money, even if you can afford to hire a property manager.

You may want to find more passive income opportunities instead.

This article originally appeared on 2.14.23.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
PERSONAL FINANCE
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
If you've invested in rental property, you should consider multiple factors when deciding whether it's the best time to sell.
47 minutes ago
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
PERSONAL FINANCE
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
The real estate market may have cooled a little, but if you received a text message asking to buy your house, you may want to investigate.
22 hours ago
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
The man dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony to protect his identity.
1 day ago
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
PERSONAL FINANCE
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
1 day ago
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
2 days ago
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
4 days ago
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
She will now be checking her spam folder more frequently.
4 days ago
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
4 days ago
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
While some celebrities are infamous for being stingy, Derulo is known to be a generous tipper.
6 days ago
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
"They say money can't buy happiness, but Maybank knows how to buy frustration," she said.
7 days ago
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
7 days ago
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman warned her Social Security Number would be ‘revoked' in email — one key detail exposed the scam
"Scammers exploit fear and confusion to make money," she said.
Sep 13, 2024
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millennials are embracing this bizarre 'no phone' spending habit that just doesn't work for Gen Z
Social media users suggest that this habit is a clear giveaway of someone's age.
Sep 13, 2024
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
The man who cooked potatoes on a car windshield failed despite achieving his life's mission
Sep 11, 2024
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Sep 10, 2024
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker reordered the same items he bought two years ago on Walmart's app.
Sep 10, 2024
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
Sometimes a stern look from Terry Crews is all that's needed to stop people from overspending.
Sep 6, 2024
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
PERSONAL FINANCE
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
Her motivation for living frugally, she explained, was to help stray cats.
Sep 6, 2024
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful."
Sep 5, 2024
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
PERSONAL FINANCE
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
Some also said that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't.
Sep 5, 2024