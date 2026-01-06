Amazon Prime members to get refund after major lawsuit — key details revealed

The company had made use of underhanded tactics to enroll customers to its Prime program.

It is not a great time to be working in the finance department at Amazon, as the company is now sending checks to Prime customers after they were ordered to pay a whopping $2.5 billion by the American legal system. The settlement was made with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which claimed that Amazon enrolled millions of Americans into Prime memberships through underhanded tactics and even made cancelling those subscriptions unnecessarily more difficult than usual.

Representative image of the Amazon Prime logo. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The Federal body claimed that these tactics went against consumer protection laws, and the courts agreed. Of the $2.5 billion, $1.5 billion will be sent directly to eligible Prime customers, while the other billion will be paid to the government as a penalty fee. The FTC said that automatic refunds to millions of Prime customers began on November 12, 2025, and continued through December 24, 2025. However, several customers did not opt for a digital refund.

The ones who did not opt for a digital refund will be sent checks by Amazon this month, which need to be encashed within 60 days of receipt, as per a report in Newsweek. There is, of course, a number of eligibility criteria that one needs to fulfill to receive the refund, which is up to $51. U.S.-based Amazon Prime customers who enrolled between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, through specific sign-up flows such as the universal Prime decision page, shipping selection page, single-page checkout, or Prime Video enrollment.

Representative image of shoppers outside an Amazon Fresh store. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal)

These users must have also not used more than three Prime benefits in any 12 months. The refund amount is indicative of the annual Prime membership fee for those who might have been signed up to the program without their full consent. Some customers did not receive an automatic payment, and for them, a separate claim process is all set to open later this year.

For Amazon, the road ahead is simple. Transparency is key when it comes to enrolling members in this program, and the cancellation process also needs to be simple enough for everyone to understand and execute. “Amazon and our executives have always followed the law, and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers,” the company had said.

A building with the Amazon logo. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Stirk)

“We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we'll deliver for Prime members in the coming years."

On the other hand, the FTC said, “Today, we are putting billions of dollars back into Americans' pockets, and making sure Amazon never does this again. The Trump-Vance FTC is committed to fighting back when companies try to cheat ordinary Americans out of their hard-earned pay."

