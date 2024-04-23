Uber Driver Abandons Woman for Requesting a Quiet Ride

In the video, she said that she politely asked the driver to turn the music but he kept the music loud anyway.

An Uber driver did not let a woman enjoy her "quiet ride" which she had requested, and blasted music to his liking, leaving the woman scrambling to find another ride, hoping she wouldn't miss her flight. TikTok user Marle (@marleville) took to the platform to express her discontent with the Uber driver who had no issue abandoning her when she asked him to turn down the music.

As per the woman, it was just 6:30 in the morning and she had a long journey ahead, so she was not in a state to listen to music. In the video, she said that she politely asked the driver to turn the music but he kept the music loud anyway and said he would take her back home although they were 10 minutes into the journey towards the airport.

"Well I am standing out on the curb waiting for a second Uber because the first Uber that I called was playing very loud music at like 6.30 in the morning, and I asked him to turn it down very politely. I said, 'Hey I'm so sorry. Do you mind turning down the music I hate to ask. I just have a little bit of a headache and a long travel day ahead' and he turned it down like one click,'" she said in the video. Then she shared how he said, "I am just going to take you home" and turned the car around.

"And I live in the suburbs so it's a little bit harder to get Ubers here and yeah, so now I am just waiting and I'm hoping I don't miss my flight. I don't...I truly don't understand what happened," she says before ending the video which has got more than 80.2k likes till now.

People in the comment section were divided with some people blaming the younger generation for being "entitled" while some blamed Marle for seeking a comfortable ride.

"Lyft/Uber driver here...I decline these ridiculous comfort riders. My Kia soul is not that comfortable anyways," writes @April. Another user @LoverofDogs says, "I don’t mind the music, I just put in my AirPods," to which the creator replies, "I don’t mind music either. It was just very loud. I was only asking that he lower the volume."

However, many also supported the creator with one user @cttgecorebb writing, "There’s a quiet ride selection for a reason. Who Ubers in the morning and then gets upset that someone doesn’t want music, let alone blasting loud." Many users also talked about how Marle should have assessed the situation before asking the driver to turn down the music. "I get your point but if it’s a flight and knowing it’s hard to get a car should’ve just put up with it," to which the creator wrote, "I hear you. But asking for basic courtesy should be ok and not met with anger. Thankfully, I’m not dependent on Uber. I was trying to use it for convenience."

However, the general sentiment in the comment section echoed through the comment by Arica, who writes, "He's providing a service for a paying customer. He should have turned it down. Period."

