Uber Drivers Accused of Tricking Riders With ‘Automatic Tip’ Scam

With commuters using transportation apps like Uber, Ola, and Lyft there have been reports of problems with the app and the drivers. Many passengers have reported several issues with Uber drivers asking for money to return a customer's phone that they mistakenly left in the car. Other cases include a driver not ending the ride just to charge the rider with a high extra fee. These instances have risen and Uber confirms that there is no such mandatory tipping from their side and confirms to take action against their driver. One such scam happened when a user @u/empty40oz posted a screenshot of the message that says, "This is your friendly reminder that all untipped rides will receive a 30% automatic tip. To avoid these fees please tip your driver". This was yet another fraudulent scheme formulated by the Uber drivers to get some extra cash from the riders in the company's name. The user then posted a caption on the image saying 'I'm assuming this isn't real but thought I'd ask here'.

Also Read: If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's the Return You'd See Today

Uber's official site denied everything that the user said. As per the user, they greeted the driver, and once the ride was completed they thanked her for completing the ride. But just after that, the driver sent a message that infuriated the user, who then reported the driver four times until they got a representative with whom they could share the scamming message. After they shared the screenshot with them, the user gave a 1 rating to the driver with no tip.

On the other hand, Uber's website mentions 'If you enjoyed your ride, you can tip the driver'. There is no system of automatic tipping by the app and no 30% charges are added after the trip ends. Riders have a free hand to give drivers the tip and the amount depends on the experience and generosity. An Uber representative added, "At Uber, we believe that tipping is an easy way to say thanks to your driver or courier, and that’s why we’ve made it easy and optional for riders and Uber Eats customers to tip right from the app."

@Uber upon ordering my ride it was priced at $9.8 MAX so why has the booking fee increased AFTER I completed my ride??? what a scam. fuck Uber I’m taking @lyft from now on fr pic.twitter.com/KiKvNX2rks — bumble bee (@vxngyy) February 16, 2024

Users under the post had raging reactions to the drivers scamming the riders and shared similar experiences. @Living_Run2573 commented, "Wouldn’t you then get charged a cancelation fee? If so wouldn’t it be good business for the Uber driver". To this @crustiferson replied by saying "I would just send this ss to support and request the fee back saying I was too nervous to get in the car bc the message made me feel uncomfortable".

Also Read: California couple lost $160,000 in a Business Email Compromise Scam, Know More

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| @u/empty40oz

Every other user in the comment section asked to cancel the trip and report it to Uber. Clarifying this, the user commented, "To everyone saying just cancel I had just gotten off work and just wanted to go home. She sent this 3 min before pickup. Didn't want a charge for late cancelation or to have to wait any longer". Another user @ModerateModerators- commented, "Why cancel? Take the ride, wait a day, and leave a bad rating with no tip". One user @BigWiggleCumming commented "I’d take the ride, add a destination after the trip starts to get cash at an ATM, spend the rest of the ride counting the money I got from the ATM, and then at the end of the ride say “I’ll tip you in the App.” You know the rest".

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Set For Staggering World-Record Signing-On Fee At Real Madrid

Screenshot of the comment under the user's post. Image Source: Reddit| @u/empty40oz

More from MARKETREALIST

KSI Faces Crypto Storm: Allegations of 'Pump and Dump' Schemes Spark Controversy

Intel and Microsoft Team Up For Custom Chip Deal Worth Over $15 Billion