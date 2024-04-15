Here’s How a Scam Call Made an 81-Year-Old Unknowingly Kill an Uber Driver

Authorities in Ohio arrested a man in his 80s for murdering an Uber driver while a scam call targetted both, per FOX 8. The initial report revealed that the scam had first contacted William Brock on March 25, 2024, concerning a jailed relative, asking for a significant amount of money needed to post bail. The call soon became a brawling conversation filled with threats and demands for money. A following investigation confirmed that Brock received these calls from a scam caller who also contacted the Uber driver through the app to pick up a package at Brock's house. According to the Sheriff's office, the Uber Driver named Loletha Hall had no idea what was going on and was just doing her job. Moreover, Hall reportedly suffered from a medical condition and was unarmed. The sheriff’s office also says the Hall did not know why Brock had gotten a call and was threatened. Upon her arrival, Brock held Hall at gunpoint, asking her to reveal the man's identity who spoke to Brock over the phone.

Also Read: Recruiter Explains Why It’s So Hard to Bag a Job Right Now—the Labor Market Is Cooling

Hall attempted to re-enter her vehicle to leave the scene where she felt extremely unsafe. However, Brock soon shot her. In the process, Brock too got injured and continued shooting Hall two more times. Brock reportedly called 911 for help and said that he shot somebody who was attempting a robbery. When medics and deputies arrived, they found Hall on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was quickly transferred to Miami Valley Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries during the surgery.

Pexels | Nikloo

William Brock, 81, now faces multiple charges including multiple counts of felony and other charges, per the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Dashcam footage shows a frightened Hall moving away from Brock who chases her with a pistol in hand. Now, Brock has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in a Wednesday arraignment hearing. If convicted, Brock would face up to a $15,000 fine and between 15 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 for the preliminary hearing.

NEW: Ohio man is accused of murdering an Uber driver while both were being targeted by a “scam call”



William Brock, 81, is facing felony charge of murder with additional counts possible, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office



He allegedly shot Lo-Letha Hall multiple… pic.twitter.com/Rjrpd6fn9U — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 14, 2024

Also Read: Here’s Why This Business Owner Went on Hunger Strike to Protest Newly Opened Bike Lane

As per the Truecaller survey, over 56.2 million U.S. Adults were impacted by the spam and scam call epidemic in 2023. With scam calls getting out of hand, we need to know how to react to adverse situations like these. Staying informed can help you avoid these catastrophic moments. For starters, one can simply report unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/calls. According to the Federal Communications Commission, some other guidelines include not picking up unknown callers and being wary of spoofed caller IDs.

Other actions include practicing caution and recognizing red flags like a fake sense of urgency and lack of information. Moreover, you can also have a word with your phone company about call block tools and check if they have apps that one can download to block such unwanted calls. If you also want to avoid telemarketing calls, get your number registered on the Do Not Call List. This is a list often referred to by companies while calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.

Also Read: Woman Shares Her Boyfriend’s Frustration on Learning About Her Family Wealth, Sparks Online Debate

More from MARKETREALIST

Woman Fired After Company Tracked Her Laptop Using Keystroke Technology

Social Media User Crafts High-End DIY Bookshelf Using IKEA Parts; Here’s How Netizens Reacted