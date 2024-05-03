Salon Asks Customer to Pay $40 for Hair Dry After She Spent $300 On Highlights; Internet Is Appalled

Some users said that it should be part of the service as stylists need to check the color.

With record-high inflation, the cost of living has risen as well. Businesses are under pressure and looking for ways to cope. This was evident in a viral story where a customer claimed that she was asked to pay $40 for just drying her hair. The user, Colleen McKee (@colleenmckeemusic) shared a video on TikTok in which she shared how she was asked for more money after spending $300 on highlights.

In the video, which now has over 964,000 views, McKee is seen sitting in her car with noticeably wet hair. Captioning the video, “Just a wet blonde rat,” she starts off by asking her “girlies” if it is normal for a salon to ask or an extra charge to dry your hair after getting highlights. In her case, McKee says she was asked to pay another $40 if she wanted her hair dried.

She goes on to say that she had just spent about $300 to get highlights. She then clarifies that she loves the girl who does her hair and this is no shade to her. But she remarks that it is crazy if a stylist does not want to check how their client's hair color turned out. She then says it’s wild but she would just go and dry it on her own.

“Like I legit look like I got out of the pool,” she says in the video.

In the comments, McKee’s viewers couldn’t believe what she said. While several users were surprised to see the extra charge, others pointed out that it was not normal at all. One user (@kaseybburnham) said that they never understood the extra charge. To this, McKee said it was wild but her blonde color was worth it.

Meanwhile, some users said that it should be part of the service as stylists need to check the color. Viewer (@jakegrez) wrote that their sister owned a hair salon in Chicago for 30-plus years and they always blow-dried the client’s hair after a color. “What is happening,” the user wrote.

Earlier, a similar incident went viral where a woman was left traumatized by her salon's styling. The TikTok creator, Angela (@anggrill) left a scathing review on Google after getting a disappointing haircut. Captioning the video, “The power of leaving a Google review” Angela said that on the unpleasant review, the manager of the salon reached out to her promising to fix it. However, the creator didn’t see how it could be fixed unless the manager made her hair grow.

Further, in the video which received over 2.4 million views, Angela says that she reluctantly went for the second appointment. However, this time, she says she was satisfied as the results were drastically better than the last time. Maybe this is what McKee should have done to get her hair dried for free.

