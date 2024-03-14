Meet the Hair Stylist Calling out Overprices Salon Services in a Viral Video

Getting one's hair done may seem like a part of a routine but it has always been a luxury, and hence it has never been exceptionally cheap. Hair stylists provide their time, skill, and products, so it makes sense to price their services accordingly! But if you feel like prices at salons have gone up quickly in recent years, you're not alone.

Meradith Hamilton, a 27-year-old independent hair stylist and business owner who's been in the industry for over nine years, recently commented on the rising costs of haircare services and added her perspective as a professional in the field. Judging by the responses, she definitely struck a chord with the social media crowd. In a now-viral TikTok video with over 1.4 million views, Hamilton responds to a different video where another stylist shares that the past holiday season felt slower than usual for hair care professionals. Hamilton says, "I went to the comments [on the other video] just to see what people were saying, and the majority of people commenting were clients, and they were all saying, "We can't afford it. It's gotten way too expensive. I'm going to a mediocre salon and walking out with hair that's very basic for $400–$500. In a small town, or even in a like a really big city."

The sentiment Hamilton expressed resonates deeply with both clients and professionals in the industry. She highlights the disconnect between the rising costs and the value clients perceive in the services they receive. As someone with a lot of experience in the industry, Hamilton emphasizes the importance of human connection and the essence of being a hairstylist beyond monetary transactions. She criticizes exorbitant pricing influenced by social media and influencers, stressing that the true essence of hairstyling lies in the personal connection between stylist and client.

Hamilton advocates for reasonable pricing that not only reflects the worth of the service but also ensures clients feel valued and heard. Her insights shed light on the broader issue within the hair styling industry. The proliferation of influencers on social media has contributed to a distorted perception of pricing, leading to inflated costs that may alienate clients. Moreover, the pressure to emulate high-priced services without considering demand and client retention has created a rift between stylists and their clientele.

She acknowledges the role of influencers in setting unrealistic standards and emphasizes the need for stylists to find a balance between pricing and client satisfaction. Meradith's emphasis on transparency and trust-building underscores the importance of fostering genuine relationships with clients. For those grappling with the escalating costs of hair services, Hamilton offers practical advice and reassurance. She encourages clients to research and seek out stylists who provide quality work without exorbitant prices. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of self-care practices to maintain hair health amidst budget constraints.

Hamilton's social media platforms offer a glimpse into her work and philosophy, inviting clients to experience haircare with a personal touch.

You can follow Meradith Hamilton (@hairbymeradith) on TikTok for similar content.

