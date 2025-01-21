'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment

The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.

"The Price Is Right" isn't just a show that has been infusing drama and humor into the game show genre for more than five decades, but it has also set the stage for a number of records. Among them, the record of winning $262,743 is something to be proud of, but at the same time, there's also an embarrassing record for the most failed attempts at spinning the wheel on the show.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Game Show God)

In an episode from last year, three teams of two participants were called onto the stage to take on the Big Wheel in the Showcase Showdown. In the game, the goal is to land on a number closest to 100 without going over. Whoever, does so, gets to proceed to the Showcase Round and play the game alongside host Drew Carey.

In this particular episode, the first team of contestants had no trouble spinning the wheel and lucked out with a great score of 80. However, when the turn was passed on to the second team, things got a little slow. The player named Elvira took on the task of giving the big wheel a go and in the first slow spin, the contestant landed on the number 65. While this would have been a solid score, it didn’t count as the wheel has to make at least one full rotation.

Screenshot showing Elvira spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Game Show God)

“The wheel has to go around at least once,” the long-time host told Elvira asking her to spin again. However, on the second attempt, the player seemed to be even weaker as the wheel did not even reach 65 and stopped at 45. Obviously, this spin also didn't count and the player had to spin again.

Carey even offered to help by spinning the wheel alongside the player for the third attempt, to make sure that this time it yielded a result.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey spinning the wheel alongside the contestants (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Game Show God)

The wheel landed on 75 again, registering the first score. Since they could still get closer to 100, they had one more spin to go. The players then spun the wheel for the fourth time, and when Carey tried to help, Elvira told him that she'd got it. As the host moved away, the wheel completed another rotation but yielded a poor result, falling short of 75, which prompted some boos from the audience.

Screenshot showing the contestants and the host (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Game Show God)

This prompted her to spin the wheel for an unprecedented fifth time, setting a new record for the show. In her fifth attempt, Elvira landed on 40, which meant they had gone over 100, and failed to score. “That’s a full one," Carey said before ushering Elvira and her partner off the stage. “So nice meeting you. Take care of yourselves,” he added at the end.

While the slow suffering for the studio audience ended, fans watching on TV had some words to share on social media. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, viewers marveled at the unique accomplishment of the player.

"There was just a woman on The Price is Right who couldn’t spin the wheel a full rotation and after 4 times they gave up and asked her to leave hahaha!" @SeanBParsons wrote. Some even wondered if the final spin was full or Carey was just done with the contestants.