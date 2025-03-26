ECONOMY & WORK
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Unlike many other game shows, "The Price is Right" isn't known for suggestive answers. But there are a few moments when Drew Carey slips in a witty take that may be considered NSFW. It all happened when a contestant named Sheila landed an opportunity to win a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.

The game was simple; Sheila had to choose three bags, which were filled with lucky Drew dollars, and they had to be balanced on a scale. "Here's what you got. We got a Lucky Drew dollar right there. That's yours to keep, no matter what. Keep it wherever you want. I don't care where you put it. It's up to you," Carey said, handing Sheila the lucky dollar. However, she hilariously tucked it inside her bra: "That's your bank?" the television host stared in disbelief. "I believe you. I believe you. I hope there's no foreclosures. Too big to fail." 

 

Carey said this as a joke after regaining his composure while Sheila made funny faces behind his back. 

Model with the Howard Miller entertainment unit 'The Price is Right' 2011. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Model with the Howard Miller entertainment unit 'The Price is Right' 2011. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

"The Lucky Drew dollar. That bag over there. Imagine that's full of Drew dollars. That represents the price of the wall unit. What you have to do is you have to take three of these bags and put them on this side of the balance thing, and that has to balance out with that bag," Carey said, explaining the rules for winning. Additionally, to help out Sheila, he said, "I'm going to give you one as a hint, 718, as a little starter. So all you have to do now is take two of these bags and put them over on that side. And if that's the right price, you get yourself the wall unit," Carey chuckled as he placed the bag on the weighing scale.

 

Sheila then picked up the bag labeled $8000 and put it next to the bag labeled $718. The crowd cheered with anticipation. She then proceeded to place $4000 on the scale. "$8,000. $4,000 = $12,718," Carey calculated the final output. "Let's see if that works out. Come on over here, Amber. Amber's using her muscles today," the host remarked. "You can fit all these in your shirt. Yeah, that thing is huge. Let's see," Carey said teasing Sheila over her lucky dollar moment. "Here we go. $12,000. Let's see if she's got it," he declared before announcing the result.

 

Amber placed the heavy bag on the other tray of the weighing scale. After a few minutes' struggle, the scales balanced out. "You got it! Congratulations! Sheila's the winner! Come on over there, Sheila. Come on over. She's bartender Gwendolyn. There you go," Carey exclaimed. Sheila continued to jump on the stage out of sheer exhilaration and disbelief in her luck.

