© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark.
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment

After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reactions to the player's response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
"Family Feud" is a relatively easy game show where contestants need to come up with answers to fun and quirky questions. The only condition is, that the answer must be unique. However, it sometimes isn't as straightforward as seen in the case of a contestant named Jay. The player just couldn't come up with an answer that wasn't on the board making the host, Steve Harvey, lose it. 

Screenshot showing Harvey losing it at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Quates and the Cole family. The former had won the face-off and was playing the survey question: "What part of your body might hit you in the face when you're on a trampoline?" It seemed like the team had gotten most of the answers, with only one left to guess. 

The turn went to Jay, who had to come up with the response that would be in the eighth spot. Starting off his game, the player said, "Thighs." However, "legs/foot" was already on the board, and Harvey told him that he needed to come up with something else. 

Screenshots showing the player and the survey board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
After some long hard thinking, all Jay could come up with was "Your shoulder." "That's good, but they already said shoulder!" Harvey yelled back at the contestant. "Okay, I am gonna say fingers then," the player said. That too wasn't any good, as the answer was already on the board at the fourth spot. "Let me guess, you're gonna say your arm next, right? And, then after that, Jay, you might as well say your damn hair!" Harvey said to the player. 

The host then read out all the answers again and asked Jay to give it another go. But, the player once again said, "Shoulders." "You can't say nothing else that's on this, damn! Boy, I've never seen a person get more wrong answers on just his turn!" Harvey exclaimed. The host then stood next to the player and read the question out loud again. "Boy, you sweating hard as hell! Let's take another shot. You're going to read it with me," the host said. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question alongside Jay (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
This time, Jay finally came up with the unique but unintelligent answer: "Your tail end." Harvey didn't miss a beat and went on to mock the player and his logic. "Do you know... how big your ass got to be?" he said. "That's the best thing I heard Jay! Man! Thank you for coming, Jay, you just made my whole day," he added. 

Screenshots showing Harvey mocking the player's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Just as Harvey expected, the answer did not show up on the board, and the turn went to the Cole family, who had a chance to steal all the points. Harvey continued to make fun of Jay's answer as he walked up to the team's podium.

 

"All right, here's your chance," the host said to the team lead, Kimberly. After conferring with her team, she came up with the answer, "A man's junk." "Yeah! That's the answer I was waiting on. A man's junk!" Harvey celebrated. The answer showed up on the board, and the Cole family stole the precious load of points from Jay's team. 

